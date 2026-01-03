More people than ever are looking to grow their wealth through investing, with young people significantly fuelling the shift. Participation among 25-year-olds has risen sixfold since 2015. Meanwhile, searches for “best stocks for beginners” have surged by over 5,000% over the past month as we head into the new year.

With hundreds of trading platforms available, choosing the right broker can quickly become overwhelming.

To help investors make smarter choices, forex broker experts BrokerChooser have released the winners of their annual Broker Awards 2026. Using a revamped, data-driven methodology that draws on over 1,200 data points across more than 100 brokers, the awards highlight the overall best online broker, and the best brokers for major types of investors – whether you’re a beginner, focused on long-term investing or interested in trading crypto, ETFs or forex.

BrokerChooser Awards 2026: Which brokers came out on top?

Award Winner Best Online Broker Interactive Brokers Best Forex Broker Saxo Best ETF Broker Moomoo Best Futures Broker NinjaTrader Best Broker for Beginners Trading 212 Best Broker for Cash Interest Lightyear Best Trading Platform Saxo Best Crypto Broker eToro Best CFD Broker Capital.com Best Broker for Prediction Markets Interactive Brokers

Best Online Broker – Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers took the top spot as the best all-round online broker, offering access to almost every financial instrument tradable online. With competitive fees, low margin rates, tax-advantaged accounts and powerful trading platforms, it caters to both retail and professional investors. Traders can also access crypto and prediction markets, while corporate clients benefit from robust tools for investing excess capital and managing FX risk.

Best Forex Broker – Saxo

Saxo’s forex offering is best-in-class, according to BrokerChooser’s analysis. Investors gain access to 190 currency pairs, highly competitive pricing and the ability to trade forex through spot, futures, options and CFD instruments. Combined with a wide product range and professional-grade platforms, Saxo stands out as the go-to choice for forex traders.

Best Broker for Beginners – Trading 212

Trading 212 is ideal for those just starting out. It offers free stock and ETF trading, intuitive platforms and top-tier interest on uninvested cash. With fast account opening and no withdrawal or inactivity fees, it reduce common sources of hesitation among first-time investors.

Best ETF Broker – Moomoo

Moomoo shines for ETF investors, offering access to over 6,000 ETFs commission-free. It also pays high interest on uninvested cash and charges no service fees beyond bank wire costs. Its easy account setup and advanced analytical tools make it a strong choice for both beginners and experienced ETF traders.

Best Crypto Broker – eToro

eToro ticks all the boxes for crypto investors, offering a secure crypto wallet, access to both real cryptocurrencies and CFDs, and a selection of over 100 digital assets. With a user-friendly mobile app, it makes trading crypto seamless. On top of that, eToro boasts a large, active crypto community, complete with social trading features and analytical tools.

Best Broker for Prediction Markets – Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers also claimed the award for prediction markets, offering access through its proprietary ForecastEx exchange alongside CME Group event contracts. It stands out for its competitive fees, broad coverage across economics, financial markets, politics, and other areas, as well as a robust trading platform with seamless event-contract integration.

Winners in other key categories:

Best broker for long-term investing: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Best broker for AI investments: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Best broker for trading gold : NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader Best forex trading app : Saxo

: Saxo Best broker for day trading: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Best broker for algorithmic trading : Alpaca Trading

: Alpaca Trading Best broker for ESG investing: Interactive Brokers

For the full list of award winners, visit: https://brokerchooser.com/best-broker-awards

Ádám Nasli, Head Broker Analyst from brokerage and forex experts BrokerChooser said:

“As more first-time and young investors begin their investing journey in 2026, it is crucial that they choose a broker aligned with their goals and experience level. International brokers often offer broader diversification at a lower overall cost. In most cases, it is advisable to select brokers that provide multi-currency base accounts or offer low FX conversion fees, enabling investors to trade stocks denominated in different currencies efficiently.

Where available, using tax-advantaged accounts for long-term investing can significantly boost net returns. Choosing a broker that also prepares tax reports can further reduce administrative burdens and help investors stay compliant.

Investing has fortunately become far more accessible in recent years, driven by the rise of popular trading apps and high-quality online trading platforms. Our Broker Awards are designed to cut through the noise and highlight platforms that deliver genuine value, transparency, and reliability – guiding investors toward brokers best suited to support their long-term growth.”