Brokers boost confidence in limited company BTL by 3x, new research shows

New research by Coventry for intermediaries reveals that 55% of landlords who plan to use a mortgage broker when considering limited company BTL feel ‘very confident’ in the process, compared with just 20% going direct to lender. The figures highlight the important role brokers play in providing reassurance and guidance through the complexities of incorporation.

As the market for limited company BTL grows, so does the need for expert advice. Coventry’s latest report, The broker’s guide to limited company BTL mortgages , reveals the top three areas landlords want to better understand when incorporating to limited company include: tax implications (32%), long-term benefits (31%), and transferring properties into a limited company (30%).

When it comes to broker value, 40% of landlords say mortgage-specific expertise is what they value most, ranking it above simply getting the cheapest deal (37%). This underlines a key opportunity for brokers to reinforce their specialist knowledge and advisory role.

Those who proactively communicate what to expect from becoming a limited company – and clearly define their own role in the process – can reduce confusion, ease stress, and build stronger client relationships.

Other key insights from the research include:

· A third (33%) of landlords want their mortgage broker to understand their financial goals and provide financial advice

· 70% of brokers report a rise in clients asking about limited company BTL

· Less experienced brokers (handling 1–5 cases a year) are less confident, with only 1 in 7 saying they feel fully prepared to meet the demand of new limited company BTL landlords entering the market

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry for intermediaries said:

Incorporating a BTL portfolio can be complex and, at times, overwhelming, with landlords facing challenges around tax, legal structure, and transferring properties. Our research shows landlords are looking for clarity and expert advice, not just the cheapest deal, to help them make informed and confident decisions.

Brokers play a vital role in simplifying this journey. By offering tailored guidance and demystifying the process of incorporation, they can reassure clients at every step. This is a real opportunity for brokers to position themselves as trusted partners, reduce client stress, and build long-term relationships in a growing market.”

Coventry’s latest report, The broker’s guide to limited company BTL mortgages is available now.

You can find more information on Coventry’s Limited Company BTL range here.