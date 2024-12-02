Brooks Macdonald completes acquisition of Lucas Fettes Financial Planning

Further to the announcement on 17 September 2024, Brooks Macdonald Group today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Lucas Fettes Financial Planning, a Norwich-based financial planning provider.

Lucas Fettes will be integrated into Brooks Macdonald’s Direct Wealth business. The acquisition will enhance the Group’s financial planning capability and enhance its presence in East Anglia.

Andrea Montague, Chief Executive Officer of Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“I’m excited to formally welcome our new colleagues into the Group expanding our expertise in financial planning to serve more clients across the UK.”

Mark Brown, Managing Director of Lucas Fettes, commented:

“We are delighted to have joined Brooks Macdonald and look forward to supporting future growth as part of their developing high-quality financial planning division.”

Further information can be found here.