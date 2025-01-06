Brooks Macdonald strengthens its Sales and Distribution with the appointments of James Goward and Ben Johnson

Brooks Macdonald Group has announced the appointment of James Goward as Head of Sales Enablement and Ben Johnson as Head of Business Development Directors. Both positions are within Sales and Distribution in the intermediary business. James’s appointment takes effect 6 January and Ben’s appointment takes effect 13 January.

James joins after more than 12 years at Rathbones from his last role as Head of Distribution Operations. Ben joins after more than a decade at Rathbones where he was most recently Head of Regional Sales.

Greg Mullins, Head of Adviser Solutions at Brooks Macdonald said: “Delivering excellent client service and reaching more clients are core to who we are at Brooks Macdonald and critical to the success of our strategy to Reignite Growth. Having Ben and James join our team at Brooks Macdonald and lead these key areas reinforces the execution of our strategy and our commitment to help our clients realise their ambitions and secure their futures.”