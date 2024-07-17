Canaccord Genuity WM appoints senior wealth planner to Newcastle team

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management UK and Crown Dependencies (Canaccord), a top ten UK independent wealth management firm by assets under management, has today announced the appointment of senior wealth planner, Samantha Gibson to the Newcastle team.

Samantha, who has over 20 years’ experience in wealth planning and financial services, advises clients on a wide range of planning issues, helping private clients, corporations and trusts with complex wealth planning matters. Specialising in providing bespoke solutions for pre and post-retirement planning, savings and estate planning, Samantha also works with clients on long term care planning and safeguarding assets for future generations. Samantha joins CGWM UK from Brewin Dolphin where she was a financial planner, assistant director.

Samantha’s appointment reflects Canaccord burgeoning wealth planning presence in Newcastle and underpins the firm’s ambition to create the best in class integrated wealth management service for its clients in the Northeast, as well as its other 15 centres throughout the UK.

Duncan Stratford, Managing Director of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management commented: “It’s fantastic to welcome Samantha on board at our Newcastle office. We have recently made some great senior hires throughout our regional office network, all aimed at helping us achieve our goal of providing the best integrated wealth management offering throughout the UK. We look forward to working with Samantha to provide excellent wealth planning services for clients in Newcastle and throughout the Northeast.”