Capital Group expands fixed income team in Europe

Capital Group, one of the largest and most experienced investment companies in the world, with assets under management of more than US$2.6 trillion, has further strengthened its investment capabilities with the appointment of Álvaro Peró Gala as Fixed Income Investment Director.

Reporting to Scott Steele, Fixed Income Asset Class Lead for Europe and Asia, Álvaro will join the investment specialist team responsible for bringing Capital Group’s fixed income offering to retail and institutional clients across Europe. Based in London, he will deliver fixed income investment insights to clients.

Álvaro joins from PIMCO, where he served as Vice President and played a key role expanding retail and institutional channels within the firm’s Iberia distribution. His tenure at PIMCO also included working with the global wealth management team in London, focused on global financial intermediaries and family offices. Prior to PIMCO, Álvaro honed his expertise in consulting across diverse industries including the banking and energy sectors. He also holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Scott Steele, Fixed Income Asset Class Lead, Europe and Asia, Capital Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Álvaro to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in helping clients build diversified portfolios. His appointment is part of our strategic plan to provide more investors in Europe with access to Capital Group’s long-standing fixed income strategies. The return of income to fixed income means investors can now utilise high-quality bonds for attractive yields and future income. Álvaro will be vital in ensuring that our clients leverage these opportunities.”

Álvaro Peró Gala, Fixed Income Investment Director, said: “I am thrilled to join a company with a distinct investment process, a track record of delivering strong results, and a history of over 50 years of fixed income investing. Despite economic uncertainties, the global fixed income market offers significant potential. I look forward to meeting clients to offer them Capital Group’s global fixed income products and solutions to help meet their long-term investment goals.”

Capital Group is one of the largest fixed income managers globally, with more than US$500 billion1 in fixed income assets under management.