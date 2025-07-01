Clarity still needed on key areas in Renters’ Rights Bill – Propertymark

Ahead of Report Stage of the Renters’ Rights Bill in the House of Lords later today, 1 July 2025, Propertymark is urging the UK Government and Peers to amendment Bill, so it is fit for purpose.

There remain long-standing concerns about the capacity and capability of the Courts, with the time from claim to hearing continuing to rise. The Bill in its current form may lead to an increase in contested hearings, as landlords that would previously have used no-fault provisions will instead have to show evidence for the reason for eviction.

A long and varied lead in time of at least six months would allow the 23,000 letting agent businesses in England to prepare, understand the changes, update their CRM and IT systems and be best place to support 11 million tenants and 2.3 million landlords.

Extending deposit cap requirements would support the UK Government’s amendment to tackle the issue of rent in advance as well as allow more landlords to meet the additional risk and cost of having pets in the property. This is important because we know that 57% of landlords and agents who were surveyed said they were unable to recoup the costs of pet damage.

The UK Government must enact the registration of short-term rental property requirements as passed in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023 alongside these reforms to level the playing field for landlords and the long-term rental market.

With fixed-term tenancies being abolished, it is vital that the UK Government extend Ground 4A to one-and two-bedroom houses and flats used for students. Under Ground 4A, student Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) will receive a special dispensation, allowing landlords to reclaim properties to prepare for the next cohort of students, but this crucial protection does not extend to one- and two-bedroom properties, which are in the vast majority of circumstances not registered HMO.

Commenting ahead of Report Stage, Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, said:

“Further last-minute changes by the UK Government to the Renters’ Rights Bill that haven’t been consulted on are disappointing as letting agents plan for change. Report Stage allows for another opportunity for the UK Government to engage with the sector and ensure the legislation is fit for purpose and reduces costs for landlords and tenants.”