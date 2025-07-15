Compliance strategies for navigating the next recession with rising tariffs and trade deals

by David Clee, CEO and Founder at MirrorWeb

With a recession looming and global trade becoming ever more volatile, compliance is no longer just a box-ticking exercise, it’s a core business risk. In this thought-provoking piece, David Clee (pictured) explores how financial firms can future-proof themselves against mounting regulatory pressure, ballooning communication channels, and rising fines. For UK advisers, it’s a timely look at why embracing smarter technology and treating compliance as a strategic asset could make all the difference in an era of economic instability and increasing regulatory complexity.

It feels like businesses are navigating a minefield these days. Economic storms and recessions are brewing, compliance demands are piling up, and regulators? They’re watching like hawks, ready to swoop in at the slightest hint of a misstep. Stir in the unpredictable nature of global trade, largely thanks to U.S. tariffs, and it’s no surprise that compliance officers are stretched to their limit. Teams are buckling under the pressure of monitoring, analyzing, and archiving data, and compliance officers are burning out. This isn’t just a minor blip; it’s a full-blown compliance crisis that could be costing organizations around the globe billions.

This pressure cooker gets hotter as the regulatory goalposts are always moving, especially in financial reporting and across global operations. If a business wants to go global, they’re suddenly wrestling with a tidal wave of communication channels – old and new – and literally millions of DMs and calls being received between countless stakeholders, every single day. This encompasses everything, from Slack and Zoom to WhatsApp and iMessage, all happening across different time zones. And somehow, compliance teams have to make sure they’re following a patchwork of national and regional rules that are often contradictory.

With that kind of daily message volume, manually checking for compliance risks the old-fashioned way is a waste of time. Attempting to monitor every employee communication is an unrealistic and unsustainable approach – it’s the very definition of an uphill battle. Even a single missed message can lead to serious compliance consequences, and costly fines no firm wants to face.

A Fresh Take on Compliance as a Strategic Edge

The path forward demands a bold rethink of how we approach compliance. Instead of seeing it as just another expensive headache, organizations should view compliance as a strategic “must-do.” When it’s handled smartly, solid compliance does more than just help mitigate the risk of hefty regulator penalties; it actually makes operations run smoother, polishes up public perception, and builds that all-important trust with stakeholders and regulators.

This isn’t something business leaders can glide through on autopilot. It takes real effort, a proactive approach, and the vision to see compliance not as a roadblock, but as a chance to strengthen operational resilience. Businesses really owe it to themselves to step up their compliance game and build a more resilient and sustainable business model.

Using Tech for Watertight Compliance

Technology plays a critical role here. The days of just worrying about phone calls and emails are a distant memory; modern compliance tools can automatically monitor, record, analyze and archive communications from all the different platforms employees are actually using. These systems flag issues in real-time, give a clear picture of what’s going on, and make sure data is properly managed. This is non-negotiable for keeping pace with rapid-fire regulatory changes and providing accurate and complete records on demand. Regulators are still adamant that organizations capture all business communications, no matter what platform is being used. That expectation isn’t going to change just because new digital platforms make things more complicated.

Regulators are definitely playing hardball. Failing to comply has some serious consequences – just look at the record-breaking SEC fines. JPMorgan, for instance, got hit with a whopping $125 million penalty for failing to maintain proper electronic records. High-profile cases like this have strengthened regulators’ resolve to crack down even harder on non-compliance. Since December 2021, they’ve dished out over $2 billion in penalties in their sweep on off-channel communications. Being able to quickly pull data and show accurate records when regulators come knocking isn’t a “nice-to-have” anymore – it’s essential.

Advanced tech like intelligent supervision on a unified platform can capture data in its native format, providing clear, defensible records, while cutting down on false positives. It frees compliance teams from the grind of manual oversight and moves beyond outdated tools. The reality is that a lot of legacy compliance tech has become obsolete, and it’s time to look for innovative solutions that get the job done with speed and precision.

Compounding this issue is the concerning trend that many current providers aren’t innovating their platforms to meet these evolving needs. This stagnation isn’t just about missed opportunities for efficiency; it introduces significant risks. Older, less secure technologies are vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats, as evidenced by incidents like the Telemessage hack. Such breaches highlight the critical need for financial institutions to move beyond outdated solutions and demand more robust, forward-thinking compliance platforms from their providers.

Future-Proofing in a World That Won’t Sit Still

The compliance landscape isn’t about to get any simpler; quite the opposite. Geopolitical issues are constantly redrawing the map for global trade and regulations, meaning companies must pivot quickly. The statistics bear this out: annually, regions including the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and North America invest a staggering $206 billion in adhering to financial crime compliance standards. What does this mean? Executives are pumping more money into compliance, and a lot of service organizations now have to show they’re meeting at least six different frameworks. This means wrestling with more complex rules that can be confusing, and sometimes even clash.

To get a handle on this growing complexity, especially around communications compliance in tightly regulated industries like finance, businesses need a flexible data archiving and compliance strategy that’s built for change and always looking ahead. This is about thinking proactively, not just putting out fires. Key steps should include:

Setting up crystal-clear communication policies. These need to be unambiguous, easy for everyone to understand, and consistently applied to protect both the company’s compliance standing and its reputation.

These need to be unambiguous, easy for everyone to understand, and consistently applied to protect both the company’s compliance standing and its reputation. Investing in smart monitoring solutions. Think tools that use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to sniff out risks before they blow up. This is a giant leap from simplistic, keyword-based flagging systems.

Think tools that use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to sniff out risks before they blow up. This is a giant leap from simplistic, keyword-based flagging systems. Creating open and safe ways for employees to report any concerns they might have without worrying about backlash.

they might have without worrying about backlash. Building strong teamwork between compliance and IT departments, while always making sure individual privacy is strictly protected.

By embracing these changes, getting ready for whatever economic curveballs come their way, and proactively using technology to adapt to new rules, organizations can fundamentally change how compliance is viewed. It stops being a heavy anchor and instead becomes a propeller for steady, sustainable growth.

Firms that successfully transform their approach to compliance will gain a significant competitive edge. They’ll be more agile in responding to market shifts, less burdened by the costs and risks of non-compliance, and better positioned to innovate without regulatory roadblocks. This proactive and integrated approach to compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties; it’s about building a resilient and efficient operation that fosters trust with customers and stakeholders, ultimately driving sustainable growth.

This proactive stance doesn’t just guard against damaging fines; it also helps build a culture of openness and trust within an organization as we brace for harsh economic times.