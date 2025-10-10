Conveyancing with confidence: Harpal Singh Reflects on conveybuddy’s first year of growth and transparency

IFA Magazine sat down with Harpal Singh, Founder and Chief Executive of conveyancing distributor, conveybuddy, as the business celebrates its one-year anniversary.

In that time, conveybuddy has grown rapidly, attracting over 2,500 registered broker users, expanding its panel of law firms, and raising more than £5,000 for charity.

Harpal reflects on the progress made so far, the importance of transparency in conveyancing, and where the business goes next.

1. Harpal, conveybuddy has just marked its one-year anniversary. Looking back, what would you say have been the biggest achievements of the past 12 months?

The first year has been both exciting and humbling. When we launched, our aim was to create a fresh approach to conveyancing distribution that gave advisers confidence in the recommendations they make to clients. To have reached more than 2,500 registered adviser users in just 12 months is a real sign that we’ve struck a chord.

We’ve also expanded our panel of law firms, adding both scale and diversity, which means advisers can match clients to the right provider across a wide variety of transaction types.

Just as importantly, we’ve raised over £5,000 for our three charity partners, something that’s close to my heart. The combination of growth, strong partnerships, and giving back has made this first year a tremendous success, but it really feels like we’re only just getting started.

2. One of your key messages has been transparency and ‘no hidden fees’. Why do you think this resonates so strongly with advisers and their clients in today’s market?

To be frank, the feedback we’ve had is that advisers are fed-up with quotes being unreliable. Too often, clients are caught out by unexpected extras, which puts pressure on the relationship they have with their adviser. We wanted to change that by making transparency and fairness the foundation of our proposition.

Our all-inclusive quotes and clear service-level commitments mean advisers know exactly what their client is signing up to. That builds trust, reduces friction, and ensures clients aren’t blindsided by hidden costs. In a market where reputation and repeat business are everything, advisers really value that level of certainty.

3. Remortgage activity is a big theme this year, and your data shows brokers are increasingly turning to your all-inclusive remortgage product. What’s driving that uptake?

The simple answer is volume. With hundreds of thousands of mortgages maturing in the second half of 2025, advisers need reliable, efficient solutions for remortgage clients. Plus they are increasingly loathe to throw their client under a ‘free legal’ bus, which could add weeks to their transaction completion timescale. Our all-inclusive product has been extremely popular, particularly at the mid-range fee tiers, because it provides clarity and value. Too many products of this type have ‘budget airline’-style extras – like client onboarding fees.

Advisers like the fact they can offer a transparent, fixed-fee service and take advantage of mortgage cashback opportunities that can help clients fund the process. Clients like the predictability. It’s a win-win and it’s why remortgages are making up an increasing share of our cases, now nearly four in ten.

4. You’ve expanded your law firm panel recently with names like Birchall Blackburn and Davisons Law. How important is the strength and diversity of your panel for advisers?

It’s absolutely vital. Advisers want choice, but they also want confidence that whichever law firm they recommend will deliver a quality service. By bringing on firms like Davisons and Birchall Blackburn, we’ve been able to strengthen both our capacity and our regional coverage.

We deliberately work with firms that share our focus on communication, efficiency, and client-first outcomes.

These are law firms we know well and trust, and that alignment makes all the difference. It means advisers can feel assured that their clients are in safe hands, whether they’re buying, selling or remortgaging.

5. Finally, what does the next year look like for conveybuddy – what should advisers expect from you in terms of innovation and support?

The first year has been about building momentum; the second is about scaling and deepening our value to advisers. We’re investing in our technology so that our portal remains intuitive and efficient, making life easier for busy advisers. Education is also high on the agenda; we’ll be doing more to support brokers in understanding the nuances of conveyancing so they can deliver better client outcomes.

At the same time, we’ll continue to expand our panel, refine our products, and look for ways to deliver even greater transparency. And we’ll build on our charity efforts because it’s important that success in business translates into a positive impact beyond it. In short, advisers can expect us to keep raising the bar on service, choice, and fair pricing.