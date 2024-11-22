Countrywide Surveying Services poll reveals 95% of property professionals doubt whether the new government housing target will be achieved

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), a leading provider of property risk management, valuations and home surveys in the UK, has released the results of a recent webinar poll, highlighting widespread industry scepticism around the government’s ambitious new housing target.

During a recent session of the CSS webinar series, an overwhelming 95% of property professionals expressed doubt that the new government target of 1.5 million new homes for this current parliament will be achieved. Only 5% of respondents were optimistic that the target would be met.

The poll also explored the importance of energy efficiency for future homebuyers, with 85% of respondents (20% “very important” and 65% “somewhat important”) indicating that energy efficiency will be a significant factor in homebuying decisions. 10% said it was neither important nor not important, with 5% believing that it was not really important. Ultimately, the panel agreed that educating consumers about the long-term financial and environmental benefits of new builds, as well as the potential future costs of retrofitting older homes, could help drive more sustainable housing choices and support energy efficiency goals.

On the topic of a potential Stamp Duty holiday for new builds, opinions were evenly split, with 47% of attendees in favour and 53% opposed. This division underscores the complexity involved with incentivising homeownership and supporting the new build sector through government interventions.

The interactive webinar engaged over 300 property professionals, including lenders, brokers, surveyors, and other key stakeholders, and provided a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the housebuilding sector as it prepares for a transformative 2025.

The session featured expert insights from a distinguished panel: Adam Raker, Head of Sales Eastern at Hill Holdings; Nigel Banks, Technical Director at Octopus Energy; Richard Rothwell, Commercial Development Manager at Leeds Building Society; Tim O’Hanlon, Managing Director at Torc24; and Andrew Peters, Associate Director of Technical Services at Countrywide Surveying Services. The session was hosted by Morné Jacobs, Director of New Build at Countrywide Surveying Services.

The CSS webinar series continues to provide a dynamic forum for property professionals to exchange ideas, share insights, and prepare for the future of housebuilding. Countrywide Surveying Services remains at the forefront of these conversations, leveraging its expertise to drive positive change across the UK housing market.

Commenting on the poll results, Morné Jacobs, Director of New Build at Countrywide Surveying Services, said:

“These results reflect the growing concern within the property industry about the feasibility of meeting the government’s ambitious new homes target. It’s a stark reminder that significant structural changes and support mechanisms are needed to accelerate housebuilding. However, there are also positive trends, particularly the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, which we expect to shape future housing demand. At Countrywide Surveying Services, we are committed to leading the way in New Build surveying, working alongside our partners to support a range of sustainable and innovative housing solutions.”

Richard Rothwell, Commercial Development Manager at Leeds Building Society, comments:

“Building more homes is a crucial part of solving the national housing crisis. However, the Government’s commitment to build 1.5million homes could be held up under current UK planning processes which are currently weighted towards the minority of people who oppose development, those whose voices are drowning out the people who support building more homes. We must work together to explore ways of unlocking opportunities for home building, to address the concerns raised in the Countrywide Surveying Services polls.”