Coventry for intermediaries cuts selected fixed rates

by | Aug 17, 2023

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced selected Fixed Rate deals for new applications, with some residential rates reducing by up to 27bps.

2, 3 and 5 year Fixed Rate options at 65–80% loan to value all benefit from a reduction.
 

Selected Buy to Let rates at 65% loan to value are also being reduced.
 

Product highlights include;

 
 
  • 5.45% 5 Year Fixed Rate to 28.02.2029, 80% LTV with a £999 product fee – available for residential purchase, including First Time Buyers.
     
  • 5.34% 5 Year Fixed Rate to 28.02.2029, 65% LTV with a £999 product fee – available for residential remortgage – option of £350 cashback or remortgage transfer service
     

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “There’s £127bn worth of mortgages set to mature before the end of the year – that means a lot of people will be on the lookout for a new deal over the coming months. We want to support our intermediary partners with competitive rates and standout service to make the process of sourcing and securing a new deal as straightforward as possible.”

