Coventry for intermediaries reduces rates and expands 95% product range

Coventry for intermediaries has reduced selected residential rates by up to 36bps – with Fixed Rate options available for 2, 3 and 5 years.



The 95% product range has also been expanded to include 2 and 3 year fixed rate options, which will sit along the 5 year fixed rate options already available in this loan to value bracket. A number of these products are specifically aimed at supporting first time buyers and come with £500 cashback.



Selected buy to let products have been reduced by up to 10bps.



Highlights include:



4.86% 5 year Fixed Rate to 30.04.29, 65% LTV with a £999 product fee – available for residential remortgage, option of £350 cashback or our Remortgage Transfer Service.



5.58% 2 year Fixed Rate to 30.04.26, 65% LTV, no product fee – available for residential remortgage, option of £350 cashback or our Remortgage Transfer Service.



6.39% 2 year Fixed Rate at 95% LTV, no product fee – available for first time buyers, with £500 cashback.



Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “It’s encouraging to see that rates are continuing on a downward trajectory, allowing us to pass on value to borrowers wherever we can. We’ve also enhanced our higher loan to value product range with a particular focus on supporting first time buyers. The security of fixed rates makes them a popular option for many new borrowers, and having rates available for 2, 3 and 5 years means people looking to get on the ladder will have more choices available to them.”