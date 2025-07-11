Darlington Building Society comments on government u-turn over cash ISA review limit

Darlington Building Society has responded to With the Government’s recent U-turn on plans to review the Cash ISA limit, voicing both concern and cautious optimism about the implications for savers, Darlington Building Society has responded with some insight. Andrew Craddock, Chief Executive of Darlington Building Society, said:

“We’re encouraged to hear that the Government is taking another look at the proposed changes to ISA allowances. We’ve always said that Cash ISAs play a vital role for everyday savers – people who simply want a safe, accessible way to grow their money without unnecessary risk.

As plans evolve, we hope that the needs of these savers, along with the critical role Cash ISAs play in funding mortgage lending – particularly for first-time buyers and people with non-standard incomes – are properly considered.”

