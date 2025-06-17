Darlington Building Society expands criteria for professionals with variable income streams

Darlington Building Society has expanded the criteria on its Professionals range to include more key worker professions that may have variable income streams and consider 100% of allowances and overtime for affordability calculations.

The Professionals range is now open to all nationalities, including foreign nationals with a visa working in the professions such as paramedics, nurses, teachers and lecturers, members of the armed forces, firefighters and police. The Society will accept 100% of allowances and overtime for these roles subject to a 6-month track record.

Darlington Building Society’s Professionals range is available to all nationalities including foreign nationals with a visa, including skilled worker visas, health & social care visas, spousal visas, BNO visas and ancestral visas. The range is available up to 95% LTV, with no minimum income criteria, no minimum time in the UK and no credit scoring.

In addition, the Society has enhanced its criteria on ExPat applications, and it will no longer be a requirement that applicants have a minimum of 12 months in their current role.

Darlington Building Society is a mutual financial institution based in the North East of England. Established in 1856, the society is deeply rooted in its commitment to serving local communities by providing a range of financial services, with a focus on savings and mortgages. The Society specialises in tailored mortgage solutions, catering to a diverse range of needs, including first-time buyers, skilled workers on visas, and customers with more complex circumstances.

Christopher Blewitt, Head of Mortgage Distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “We’re seeing strong demand from key workers and other professionals with complex income arrangements including those who are foreign nationals. These criteria changes are a direct response to that demand. Whether it’s shift-based roles, variable allowances or overtime, we understand how important it is to consider 100% of income – not just basic salary – when making lending decisions.”