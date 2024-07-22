David Cox appointed new Head of Greenbank in Bristol

Founding member and Head of Greenbank for 15 years John David will retire later this year

Greenbank, part of Rathbones Group, has grown significantly since first founded in 2004

David Cox has been appointed the new head of Greenbank, part of Rathbones Group. David will take over the role from John David, a founding member of Greenbank who is due to retire later this year.

John David has led Greenbank over the last 15 years and played a pivotal role in growing the business since it was first founded in 2004. Under John’s leadership Greenbank has grown significantly, with assets under management (AUM) currently sitting at £2.3 billion*. John has also played a pivotal role in Rathbone Group’s Responsible Business, Responsible Investment and Stewardship committees, supporting the development of its approach to responsible business. John has been an integral member of Rathbones, and the Group wishes him well in retirement.

David Cox joined Greenbank in 2023 and has over 20 years’ experience working in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Greenbank, David was Deputy CIO at Brunel Pension Partnership, spearheading the set-up and management of public market investments and strategies. As part of his role David led award-winning initiatives in sustainable and environmental investments across asset classes and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation, specialising in alternative asset classes and portfolio and index construction.

Greenbank is the specialist ethical, sustainable and impact investment team of Rathbones Group. Founded in 2004, it offers a bespoke investment management service to private clients, charities and professional advisers.

John David, Head of Greenbank comments: “I am delighted to be handing the reins to David at such an exciting time for the team, the wider Rathbones Group and the sustainable investment market. I am confident that David will continue to drive forward Greenbank’s commitment to delivering the investment returns that our clients are seeking in a way that aligns with their values, whilst helping create a more sustainable future for all. David’s deep investment expertise, strategic thinking and passion for sustainability will continue to strengthen Greenbank’s unique place in the market and I wish him, the team, and our clients every success in the future.”

David Cox comments: “John has been a great leader in our industry and for Greenbank’s growth over the years. It has been fantastic working with him and I wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours. Looking forward, we as a team will continue to work tirelessly with our clients on their financial and ethical/sustainable goals. It is important for us and our clients that we understand the future world we are investing in. Investing sustainably is at the heart of how we think and with our deep research capabilities we are well positioned to take advantage of the fantastic opportunities in the sustainable economy.”

Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones Group Plc comments: “Since co-founding Greenbank in 2004, John has been an integral part of the business and a key contributor to its success. He has played a pioneering role in the evolution of sustainable investment within our industry and has helped to shape Rathbones Group as it is today. We wish John all the best in his well-deserved retirement and look forward to the next evolution of Greenbank under David’s assured leadership.”