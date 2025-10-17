Dudley Building Society appoints new Telephone Business Development Manager

Dudley Building Society has strengthened its intermediary support team with the appointment of Adam Holmes as Telephone Business Development Manager (TBDM).

Adam joins the Society from Paradigm Mortgage Services, where he spent more than four years supporting advisers as a Mortgages Technical Services Adviser. His experience across criteria queries, application packaging and broker support puts him in a strong position to help intermediaries navigate complex mortgage cases and place business with confidence.

In his new role, Adam will be the first point of contact for brokers using the Society’s intermediary channel, providing case guidance, product insights and tailored support. Working closely with Dudley’s field-based BDMs, underwriters and intermediary desk, he will help brokers access the Society’s full proposition and explore solutions for clients with non-standard needs.

The appointment is part of Dudley Building Society’s continued investment in its intermediary proposition, following strong broker engagement with its flexible lending approach.

The Society is known for its manual underwriting, ability to assess complex incomes and willingness to consider cases such as returning expats, borrowers on work visas and clients with limited credit history.

Rob Oliver, Distribution Director at Dudley Building Society, commented:

“Adam brings a wealth of hands-on experience and a real understanding of what brokers need from a lender. As our intermediary reach continues to grow, we are focused on making sure every broker has access to expert guidance and personal support. Adam will be key to delivering that and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Adam Holmes, Telephone Business Development Manager at Dudley Building Society, said:

“I am proud to join a lender that genuinely listens to brokers and takes a case-by-case approach. My experience has given me a strong understanding of the challenges brokers face. I am looking forward to building relationships and helping them get the answers they need quickly, whether that is around criteria or something more unusual. It is about being accessible and making brokers’ lives easier.”

