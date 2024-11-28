Dudley Building Society launches two-year discount products for Buy-to-Let and Holiday Let markets with rate reductions of up to 0.77%

Dudley Building Society has announced the launch of two new two-year discount mortgage products for Buy-to-Let (BTL) and Holiday Let customers, effective immediately.

These products offer rate reductions of up to 0.77% and are designed for landlords and holiday let investors looking for competitive, flexible short-term financing solutions for purchases or remortgages.

The Buy-to-Let Two-Year Discount product offers a competitive rate at 5.48% (previously 6.25%) and is available up to 80% LTV. With an arrangement fee of £750, this product provides flexibility through its early repayment options, allowing borrowers to repay up to 10% of the advance amount annually without penalty. For early repayment beyond this limit, an ERC of 1% applies in the first year and 0.5% in the second year. The product is suitable for both purchase and remortgage purposes, supporting loan sizes between £25,000 and £1,000,000.

The Holiday Let Two-Year Discount mirrors the same discounted rate of 5.48% (previously 6.25%) and is also available up to 80% LTV with a £750 arrangement fee. It includes the same flexibility, allowing up to 10% of the advance amount to be repaid annually without penalty, and an ERC of 1% in the first year and 0.5% in the second year for early repayments exceeding the limit. Designed for holiday let investors, this product supports loan sizes from £25,000 to £1,000,000 and is available for both purchases and remortgages.

Borrowers can choose between Capital & Interest or Interest Only repayment methods, on both products.

Robert Oliver, Distribution Director at Dudley Building Society, commented:

“The introduction of our new Buy-to-Let and Holiday Let products marks another important step towards supporting landlords and holiday let investors with options that meet their specific needs. These discounted rates, combined with flexible repayment options, empower our customers to make the most of their investments.

“At Dudley Building Society, we’re focused on delivering innovative and accessible solutions for brokers and their clients, ensuring they have the tools to succeed in a competitive market.”

For more information on Dudley Building Society’s latest mortgage offerings, visit www.dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk.