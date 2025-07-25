Dynamic Planner launches Connected, a new podcast for the investment and advice industry

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, is set to launch ‘Connected’ a brand-new podcast designed to inform, inspire and connect professionals across the investment and advice industry with the issues that matter.

Hosted by Cherry Reynard, a financial journalist with over twenty years of experience, Connected will feature expert insights and thought-provoking conversations. The first episode of Connected will launch on Monday 28th July, with a brand-new episode following each week throughout the summer. A new episode will then be released on a monthly basis. Connected will be available on Dynamic Planner’s website, YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer, Dynamic Planner said: “As a community we are good at coming together to share ideas and best practice. That’s why today we launch Connected, our new podcast series getting to the heart of the issue, to further inspire conversation and debate, that leads to more innovation and change. We hope you enjoy the format with Cherry and guests, and we look forward to your feedback, comments and suggestions. Together we can effect change for good.”