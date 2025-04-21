E.ON launches new time of Use tariff for mass market

E.ON Next has launched the UK’s first fixed Time of Use tariff for the mass-market, giving customers the power to reduce their energy bills by shifting their usage.

The tariff offers cheaper rates for electricity used during off-peak and super off-peak hours, compared to our Standard Variable Tariff, when demand is lower and at higher rates during peak hours when demand is higher.

Time of Use tariffs are typically aimed at customers with home solutions such as EV chargers and heat pumps. With this new tariff, customers can benefit without needing a home solution.

Introducing Next Smart Saver

The ‘Next Smart Saver’ tariff aims to encourage customers to take control of their energy by shifting usage away from peak times.

The 12-month fixed tariff features three different rates:

Off-peak (5am-4pm and 7pm-2am) – two lower-cost periods which are ideal for using your large appliances like washing machine or dishwasher at 20.11 p/kWh.

– two lower-cost periods which are ideal for using your large appliances like washing machine or dishwasher at 20.11 p/kWh. Super off-peak (2am-5am) – the cheapest rate, ideal for charging up those electronic devices at 16.33p/kWh.

– the cheapest rate, ideal for charging up those electronic devices at 16.33p/kWh. Peak (4pm-7pm) – a higher-cost period reflecting national energy demand at 38.48 p/kWh.

Prices are valid at the time of publishing and subject to change. They are based on the national average and will vary by region. Customers must have a working smart meter and consent to sharing half-hourly data. T&C’s apply.

How customers can benefit

By switching to this tariff, customers are able to take control of their energy costs by shifting their usage away from peak times to fit around their lifestyle.

And with no exit fees on the tariff, customers have flexibility if their circumstances change. The tariff also includes a one-off donation to the Woodland Trust which will contribute towards restoring the UK’s ancient woodland.

Ramona Vlasiu, Chief Operating Officer at E.ON Next, said: “With energy prices fluctuating, we know customers are looking for ways to take control of their bills.

“The Next Smart Saver tariff – the UK’s first fixed mass-market Time of Use tariff – is designed to do just that, rewarding customers who can shift their energy use to times when demand is lower, helping them save on their bills.

“However, this isn’t just about individual savings; it’s about smarter energy use for the whole country. As the UK moves towards a greener, cleaner grid, shifting demand away from peak times will play a crucial role in reducing strain on the network.”

Customers can learn more about Next Smart Saver and check eligibility by visiting www.eonnext.com/tariffs/next-smart-saver.