Eligible partners with Shawbrook to enhance mortgage customer retention and experience

Eligible, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for the mortgage market, has partnered with Shawbrook Bank to enhance customer retention and improve the overall borrower experience.

Shawbrook is known for its deep expertise in supporting professional landlords, investors and developers across buy‑to‑let, commercial mortgages, bridging and development finance. Its specialist teams combine market insight, flexible criteria and dedicated intermediary support to deliver funding solutions that reflect the changing UK property market.

Through the new Eligible platform Shawbrook will deliver relevant, consistent and well‑timed engagement at important lifecycle stages – beginning with product maturity. Brokers will benefit because clients will be more informed of their options earlier, enabling faster decisions and reducing friction. This should lead to fewer lapses, better retention and more opportunities for brokers to add value.

This digital approach takes the pressure off manual processes, giving Shawbrook’s specialists more scope to deliver the personal service customers and brokers expect. The initiative reflects a growing trend among lenders to improve retention and strengthen long‑term relationships by making the renewal process seamless.

Claire Rankin, Director, Strategy and Specialist Lending at Shawbrook, said:

“Professional landlords and commercial clients expect speed, clarity and certainty. Our work with Eligible helps ensure we engage in the right way, at the right time – supporting customer confidence and lifting the burden of routine tasks so our people and broker partners can focus on advice and service. Customers can seamlessly move to a new product at the right time, while brokers remain fully connected to the process and continue to be recognised for their ongoing support.”

Rameez Zafar, Founder of Eligible, added:

“Mortgage decisions should feel straightforward, not stressful. Eligible helps lenders like Shawbrook guide customers with clarity, converting intent into action and improving operational efficiency at scale.”