Embracing ‘calling in healthy’: the rising trend set to revolutionise annual leave in 2025 

Given our busy work/life schedules, we’re all too familiar with ‘calling in sick’. But the team at Instant Offices have noted a recurring search trend throughout 2024 – ‘Burnout’. Did you know that the term ‘burnout symptoms’ alone has seen a +14% increase in searches this year (garnering over 134,000 searches in the UK this year).

So going into 2025, what can people do to make sure they actually rest during their annual leave? In today’s fast-paced work culture, a new trend is emerging that prioritises proactive wellness over reactive recovery: ‘calling in healthy.’ Unlike taking time off when we’re already burnt out, this concept encourages employees to use their annual leave to recharge, prioritize their well-being, and come back to work more energized and focused than ever.

At Instant Offices, the team have been exploring the benefits of ‘calling in healthy,’ and believe it’s time for companies and individuals alike to embrace the shift. Taking time off before you’re on the edge of burnout isn’t slacking off – it’s an investment in your life, family, and long-term energy levels. The team have put together their top tips for switching off completely when on annual leave, and the benefits of doing so;

Top 5 Benefits of Taking Time to Truly Unwind

Boost Mental Clarity: Regular breaks help reduce stress, improve focus, and prevent decision fatigue. Improve Physical Health: Time off aids in reducing chronic stress, which is linked to health issues like high blood pressure and fatigue. Strengthen Relationships: Spending quality time with loved ones nurtures emotional connections and personal fulfillment. Enhance Creativity: A change of scenery and mindset inspires fresh ideas and innovation. Increase Productivity: Well-rested employees return to work with renewed energy and motivation.

Top Tips for Switching Off Completely:

Plan Ahead: Let colleagues know in advance and delegate tasks to ensure a smooth workflow during your absence. Set Boundaries: Turn off notifications and create an out-of-office response for emails. Disconnect Digitally: Use your time off to reduce screen time and reconnect with offline activities. Prioritize Restorative Activities: Engage in hobbies, exercise, or relaxation techniques that replenish your energy. Reflect on Your Needs: Use the break to assess your goals, priorities, and what truly makes you feel rejuvenated.

Encouraging the ‘call in healthy’ approach in your business can revolutionize how we view annual leave, fostering a culture that values well-being as much as productivity. Is this a trend you’ll be embracing going into 2025 – or putting to your staff members to bring about better work culture?

It all starts with a shift in thinking so now you’re at first base and 2025 is almost here, why not take it a step further?