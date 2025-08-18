Emily Carr joins Afin Bank to head up mortgage advisor team

Emily Carr has joined Afin Bank as Mortgage Advisor and will head up the new specialist lender’s inhouse team of advisors.

The team will primarily advise applicants that have been introduced to Afin via its Community Ambassador Programme, a network of people in diaspora communities who will introduce friends, family and other community members looking for a mortgage to the bank.

Afin says that brokers and mortgage intermediaries will be the backbone of its distribution strategy, but the Ambassador Programme, supported by its inhouse team of advisors, will help it reach even more customers who are underserved by the mainstream banks, often because they don’t know what mortgage options are open to them.

Carr has a long career in mortgage advice including at NatWest, Halifax and HSBC, as well as more specialist providers such as Police Mutual. In addition to providing mortgage advice, she will also help shape the inhouse proposition and manage the team.

Carr explained what brought her to Afin: “I really feel like I’ve been building towards and preparing for this job all my life. I have all the skill sets needed to create this proposition and it’s exciting to part of a new bank like Afin that’s trying to do something different, something with a purpose.”

Afin will offer residential and buy-to-let mortgages to borrowers underserved by mainstream lenders because of their circumstances, including foreign nationals living and working in the UK, the self-employed workers and professionals.

Carr continued: “Afin is absolutely a breath of fresh air. This role is about building relationships and giving good advice, helping people to be able to buy a home of their own. Our approach will be very much customer-led, taking our time with appointments to understand what a customer needs and their circumstances, so we can explain the different options available to them.”

Alan Davison, Chief Commercial Officer for Afin Bank, said: “Emily is a skilled and experienced mortgage advisor, but she is also passionate about treating customers as people, not just as an application. She’s the perfect person to help people from diaspora communities understand their options and find the mortgage they want, something they don’t get on the high street.”

Afin Bank is backed by parent company WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc (WAICA Re), one of the largest reinsurance companies in Africa. It offers a range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, with FSC protected savings accounts to follow soon.

For more information about Afin Bank visit www.afinbank.com follow it on LinkedIn and @AfinBankUK on X and Instagram.