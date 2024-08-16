ESG Accord (Accord Initiative) launches third edition of its ESG & sustainability deepdive database

ESG Accord announces that the third edition of its ESG and sustainability deep dive database is now live and free to access for the UK advice community.

The database holds the answers to climate, ESG & Sustainable-focused questions. The database, this year powered by FundSense, enables users to filter, compare and be satisfied that they can match clients’ preferences and objectives to suitable outcomes ahead of the FCA’s extension of the SDR to include Portfolio Managers.

The industry-sponsored database neatly sits within ESG Accord’s free-to-access Accord Initiative website. The Accord Initiative provides the advice community with a Consumer Duty friendly toolkit to enable firms to embed investment and suitability processes into their firms as well as build knowledge around regulations and sustainability. A core aim of the site is to support firms in advising on the whole spectrum of capital (with or without sustainability!) in an informed and compliant manner.

As the demand for sustainability continues to grow and the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, the database addresses the need for transparent and actionable ESG data across the industry. The user-friendly interface, powered by FundSense, creates reports allowing MPS side-by-side comparisons. This will help advisers to make informed and impactful investment decisions as demand

for sustainable investing options continues to grow.

The 2024 MPS database sponsors are Aviva, Brooks MacDonald, EQ Investors, Greenbank, LGT Wealth Management, RBC Royal Bank, Brewin Dolphin, Sarasin & Partners, Tribe Impact Capital, and Analyser from The Lang Cat.

Elly Dowding, Director and Technical Compliance & Sustainability Specialist at ESG Accord, said:

“By teaming up with FundSense, ESG Accord is bridging the gap for providers and advisers to meet ESG and sustainable investing avenues seamlessly – we are prepped and ready for the extension of the SDRfor Portfolio Managers! There is significant consumer interest in sustainable investment and our shared commitment to transparent and accessible sustainability-related data supports advisers to deliver good client outcomes.”

Lee Coates OBE, Director and Ethical Money & ESG Consultant at ESG Accord, said:

“It is critical under Consumer Duty that the advice community can access full due diligence data to match client preferences and objectives to end products. Our MPS database delivers this and the SDR extension is baked-in to our database capabilities”

Samantha Cone, Director of Data and Product at FundSense, said:

“We’re delighted to work with ESG Accord on their sustainability initiatives. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging our advanced technology solutions, we have enhanced the platform’s capabilities, ensuring it delivers comprehensive, actionable insights that drive meaningful impact.”

Christopher Cade, Head of UK Sales at Sarasin & Partners, said:

“We have been extremely pleased to be a sponsor of ESG Accord since it launched in 2022. Not only have we benefitted from Lee and Elly’s insight into the regulatory landscape as product manufacturers but they have proved to be fantastic sounding boards to test our own understanding in the run up to SDR and gain their extensive experience in the Adviser community.”

A representative from Tribe Impact Capital, said:

”Sustainable investing is becoming increasingly important worldwide. The recent introduction of the FCA’s SDR regulation highlights the growing need for transparency and trust in investment. At Tribe, we welcome this regulation as it aligns with our values…Investors shouldn’t be misled by products that promise solutions without delivering. We believe that integrating SDR regulations will help investors find investments that truly reflect their values and sustainability goals. This is an exciting development for those seeking to make positive changes through their investments.