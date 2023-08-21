Evelyn Partners agrees terms for new prestigious Bristol office at landmark EQ building 

Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms to relocate its Bristol office next door to new premises at CEG’s EQ development at 111 Victoria Street. The EQ building is Bristol’s first new office development to target delivering Net Zero carbon in operation in accordance with the UKGBC framework.

The new offices at the EQ building, in the heart of Bristol and just a few minutes’ walk from Temple Meads train station, will provide working accommodation for the firm’s 250-strong team based in the city and also allow space to continue with its ambitious regional growth strategy.

The office will provide flexibility for colleagues to work both at desks and in collaborative areas. Clients will benefit from the suite of first-class meeting rooms as well as the building’s amenity spaces, which include an auditorium and terrace.

CEG has designed EQ to meet excellent standards of environmental and energy efficiency* and is targeting NABERS 5*. The building will be all electric with solar panels, rainwater will be collected and reused, and there is an aim of zero waste being sent to landfill.

Currently located at nearby Portwall Place, Evelyn Partners’ Bristol team provides a range of services to support clients with both their personal financial affairs and business interests, including tax advice, assurance & accounting, financial planning and investment management.

Nigel Hardy, Managing Partner of Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office commented:

“Our teams in Bristol have watched the EQ building being constructed close to our current offices over the past couple of years and it’s exciting to now have agreed terms at this phenomenal development. As with our current Bristol office nearby, EQ is well-located and will provide a fantastic working environment for our staff. We also know our clients will enjoy meeting their advisers in our new meeting rooms and attending events at the building.

“Our new Bristol office will give us the ability to continue our rapid expansion in the region under our local management team and allow us to provide our services to more clients. Taking space at this building also supports our commitment as a firm to environmental sustainability and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our corporate operational footprint.”