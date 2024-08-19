Evelyn Partners bolsters IFA team with two business development appointments 

Evelyn Partners, the wealth management and professional services group, is pleased to announce that it has appointed two new business development managers to help support the continued growth of its IFA business. Ben Sims and Joe Sheehan join the team to cover Central London and key national accounts respectively.

Ben joins Evelyn Partners from LGT Wealth Management where he spent nine years in the business development team working with financial advisers. Joe Sheehan is an experienced relationship and development manager with over 20 years asset management experience. Most recently he was regional investment director at BNY Investments where he worked with financial advisers and investment specialists in the Midlands and Wales.

Ben and Joe join the growing UK IFA team at Evelyn Partners which now works with some 800 IFA firms across the country. Evelyn Partners offers several investment solutions to clients and their advisers, each underpinned by a disciplined investment process and delivered by some of the UK’s most experienced and highly qualified investment professionals. As well as Sustainable MPS, the range includes the Active MPS which makes use of investment companies and has no fixed re-balancing date, and Core MPS which has a lower cost basis, fixed re-balancing and is available on most UK platforms.

Craig Wright, Head of UK IFA Services at Evelyn Partners commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Ben and Joe to our growing IFA business. We are focussed on bringing in experienced hires who have a great track record of working with IFAs. As part of our strategy of supporting the IFA market with MPS and DFM services we are continuing to recruit and will have further announcements in coming months. I look forward to working closely with Ben and Joe as we give more IFA firms access to our high-quality investment solutions.”