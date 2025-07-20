Evelyn Partners hires former rugby professional Alex Tait to Newcastle financial planning team

Leading UK wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has recruited former rugby professional Alex Tait to the financial planning team at its Newcastle office.

Alex made 271 appearances for Newcastle Falcons, scoring 200 points in a 17-year career with the Premiership club. He retired from professional rugby in 2023 and has since been working as a Financial Planner at Professional Wealth Management in Newcastle.

He joins a growing team at Evelyn Partners’ Newcastle office, which is also home to several full-time investment managers, as Associate Director.

Managing Partner David Smith said: ‘It’s with great delight that we welcome Alex to Evelyn Partners. He’s something of a local sporting hero and we’ve no doubt that he’ll bring the many fine qualities he displayed as a rugby player to our team here.

‘Born and bred in the North East, Alex knows the area and its people inside out and his appointment will help us to continue delivering first-rate wealth management services to clients across the region. He was a one-club man as a sportsman and we think he will find Evelyn Partners a happy, rewarding and hopefully long-standing new home.’

Alex Tait adds: ‘I am hugely excited to be taking the next step of my post-rugby career at Evelyn Partners, in an office not far away from the ground where I played for so long. The ambitions of this company really match my own, both in terms of its commitment to excellence and service, and its exciting new partnerships with major sporting names like Saracens Rugby Club and Manchester City Women.

‘I know I will enjoy working with and learning from my colleagues at the Newcastle office – while maybe dispensing some wisdom gained on the rugby field now and again! I look forward to putting into practice what I already know and do well as a financial planner, while developing my skills and helping David and the team in their ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class wealth management services in this great part of the country.’

Evelyn Partners recently became the official wealth management partner of Manchester City Women’s Football Club and of Saracens Rugby Club, as well as launching a new partnership with Women in Football to deliver financial education boost for females in the sport.