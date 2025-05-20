Evelyn Partners launches Index MPS range into the financial adviser market

Evelyn Partners is pleased to announce the launch of its Index MPS (Managed Portfolio Service) into the UK financial adviser market. The Index MPS range has previously only been available to direct clients of Evelyn Partners, but it is now being made available to financial advisers and their clients through multiple adviser platforms [1] for the first time at a competitively priced annual management fee of 0.15%.

Advisers and their clients using the Index MPS service will benefit from Evelyn Partners’ active asset allocation framework and regular rebalancing, with underlying exposure deployed through a portfolio of passive strategies, including index funds and exchange traded products (EPTs). The five portfolios are suited to different risk profiles: Cautious, Balanced, Growth, Adventurous and Maximum Growth, each of which have strong track records since launch (see notes to editors for further details).

Open to accounts with a recommended value of £20,000 and above, the Index MPS range is being made available to financial intermediaries across a number of adviser platforms*.

Alongside the 0.15% annual management fee, the estimated ongoing charges on the underlying funds and ETFs in the portfolios is 0.10% [2], providing investors with high quality, diversified portfolios with strong track records at low-cost.

Portfolio construction across the range makes use of traditional index trackers, as well as factor funds and smart beta products, distinguishing the approach from offerings which focus on market-cap weighted indices. Evelyn Partners’ approach allows for a greater balance across sectors and styles, which allows more flexibility in positioning. This helps reduce the inherent risk of sector and stock concentration and exposure to extreme valuations which can come with solely market-cap weighted exposures.

The Index MPS team, headed up by seasoned portfolio manager Dan Caps [3], also actively seeks to control duration and credit exposure in its bond allocations and includes exposure to alternative assets such as gold – a strategy that brings diversification benefits and gives investors a carefully constructed and actively managed portfolio, while benefitting from the low implementation costs of passive funds.

Matthew Spencer, Head of Intermediaries at Evelyn Partners, commented: “We are excited to make our competitively positioned Index MPS range available to the financial adviser market to meet the growing demand for low-cost, accessible portfolio management solutions.

“Index MPS is a high-quality proposition, with a great track record, that benefits from our active and disciplined approach to asset allocation while also being designed for the cost-conscious client. In the advice market, Index MPS will now sit alongside our Active, Core and Sustainable MPS ranges, each of which have distinctive features, as well as our Discretionary Portfolio Service and the Cash and Cautious Bond Portfolio strategy we have recently launched to the adviser market.

“We are committed to providing financial advisers will a broad range of attractive investment solutions, both centrally managed and bespoke, to cater for the different needs of their clients.”

*This is for investment professionals only – not for distribution to retail clients.