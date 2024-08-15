EVPro integrates with financial adviser CRM Plannr

Financial services technology provider EV has integrated its end-to-end financial planning solution EVPro with Plannr, the customer relationship management (CRM) tool for advisers.

An integration with EVPro’s Invest module, which allows advisers to create investment solutions in line with their clients’ financial objectives and risk appetite is now live, enabling a seamless transfer of client and asset information from Plannr into EVPro. Plannr customers can now use EVPro to analyse and risk rate their assets effortlessly without the need to rekey information, reducing errors and cutting the time taken to create plans. The functionality can be used for new clients or to review existing plans. It also includes separate risk rating methodologies for growth and income objectives, taking into account the different needs of those in accumulation versus decumulation in line with the FCA’s recent thematic review of retirement income advice.

Further integrations with EVPro’s Risk, Goal, Solver and Review modules are planned. This will provide Plannr users with a seamless link to a range of financial planning tools that include client risk profiling, cash flow planning, automated stress testing and portfolio optimisation.

Ashley Staples, Product Director at EV, comments, “Integrating EVPro with advisers’ preferred back office solutions is a key priority for us, to drive efficiencies by eliminating rekeying and reducing errors. Based on adviser feedback, EVPro’s Invest module was a key starting point for the integration with Plannr, supporting better outcomes by helping advisers assess investment suitability and ensure the chosen solutions are consistent with the client’s objectives and risk appetite. We look forward to integrating other modules over time to enhance the experience for advisers and paraplanners.”

Gareth Thompson, Joint Director at Plannr, adds, “The CRM is central to how advice firms run their business. With Plannr, we want to do things differently, with simple workflows and greater automation to increase efficiency and cut costs. By adding robust integrations with tools like EVPro, we can further reduce complexity within the advice journey, helping advisers spend less time on admin and more time interacting with clients.”