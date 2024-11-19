Explore the Blackfinch Adapt AIM Portfolios

With clients increasingly looking to locate methods to reduce their inheritance tax and obtain business relief, investment funds which provide that relief are becoming ever more appealing. To assist clients with this, tax-efficient investment experts Blackfinch have created their own portfolio.

Known as the ‘Blackfinch Adapt AIM Portfolio’, the main aim of the fund is to provide the tax benefits of an ISA, but also ensure Inheritance tax mitigation along with a return potential in the alternative investment market (AIM).

With the Blackfinch Adapt AIM Portfolio, it is possible for investors who are investing within the AIM market to hold any investments in an ‘AIM ISA’. Known as ‘an ISA-Friendly Inheritance Tax Solution’, clients can unlock the opportunity to make use of the Adapt AIM Portfolio’s benefits, leading to advantages such as mitigating IHT. Along with a range of impressive benefits, the portfolio boasts the potential to provide business relief qualifying in as little time frame as two years.

Further benefits of the Blackfinch Adapt AIM Portfolio

Clients are given the choice to decide on which option will benefit them the most, as opposed to having a limited decision-making ability. Clients can opt for either income, growth or a mixed portfolio. Clients also have the option to withdraw the funds or leave them to continue in future growth whilst managing to retain control and access to their capital.

ISA eligibility is another element that can provide attractive advantages and draw clients in, as mentioned above, the portfolio aims to target Inheritance tax relief (IHT) whilst also focusing on delivering tax-free dividends with no capital gains tax with investment growth. This is all made possible by clients holding their AIM-listed shares within an ISA outline.

Whilst the portfolio offers the client a hefty range of stand out advantages and benefits, another aspect that can really push clients to invest within the Blackfinch Adapt AIM portfolio is the ability to speed up the relief timeframe. With classic IHT solutions, investors can be waiting incredibly long time frames to see any IHT relief. With the portfolio, this is sped up to a two year timeframe window. If the AIM shares have been held for a two year time frame and still held in the event of death, then up to 100% of IHT relief is provided.

