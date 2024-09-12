Factor investing: the history, application and key considerations

We were delighted to host our recent webinar in partnership with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

The event saw Francis Chua and James Giblin, Multi Asset Fund Managers at LGIM, discuss their work with factor investing and how it works in the current market. This fascinating conversation was chaired by Senior Financial Journalist, Jenny Hunter and IFA Magazine Editor, Sue Whitbread.

Some of the key questions to be discussed include:

What is factor investing and what is its history? How has factor investing evolved over time?

What is the rationale behind the existence of factor premia?

How does the performance of factor investing compare to other types of investment strategies?

What are the key benefits and opportunities of factor investing right now for client portfolios?

What are the risks involved of factor investing?

However, as per with these events, the most intriguing questions came from our audience as they interrogated the pros, cons and practicalities of factor investing.

Click here to learn more about LGIM

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only