FCA helps people navigate their financial lives with simplified mortgage rules

Borrowers will find it easier to remortgage, saving time and money, under changes confirmed today by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



The package of measures is part of a series of reforms the regulator is undertaking to mortgage rules to help people navigate their financial lives and support growth by ensuring more people can benefit from choice in the mortgage market and the security of homeownership.



Under these changes, borrowers will:

Find it easier to reduce their mortgage term, helping to lower the total cost of borrowing and reduce the risk of repayment extending into retirement.

More easily remortgage with a new lender, helping them access cheaper products.

Be able to discuss options with their mortgage provider and get advice when they need it.

The FCA expects many borrowers to continue to benefit from regulated mortgage advice. Lenders are expected to consider what is appropriate to identify consumers who need advice or other support.



Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking at the Financial Conduct Authority, said:



“We are helping more people navigate their financial lives by supporting those who can afford to buy a home and supporting competition in the mortgage market.



Consumer needs have changed over recent years, and our rules are changing too. Today’s changes support growth by simplifying some of our rules, saving consumers time and money, while ensuring they still benefit from advice, where needed.



We want lenders to use these changes to innovate and better serve aspiring homeowners and existing borrowers. These reforms are another significant step in our mortgage rule review, which we’re delivering quickly. They are supported by the strong protections we’ve already put in place for consumers in the mortgage market”.



As part of the changes, the FCA is also removing guidance that has served its purpose to reduce the regulatory burden.



Reform of the mortgage market is possible because of the high standards set by the FCA. These include effective affordability checks, support for those who get into financial difficulty and the Consumer Duty, which requires lenders to achieve good outcomes for borrowers.



Changes to the mortgage rules were included in the FCA’s letter to the Prime Minister earlier this year, linking with the goals in its strategy to help consumers and support growth.



While these changes are voluntary for firms, supporting sustainable home ownership and a competitive mortgage market is a collective responsibility. The FCA is playing its part and is encouraging firms to use these flexibilities to help broaden access, strengthen competition and support greater innovation and choice for consumers.

Commenting on the reforms, Nick Jones, the mortgage sales and marketing director at Access FS, said:

“The simplified affordability assessments and retirement of outdated guidance are very promising steps forward; this paints the FCA in a positive light as a dynamic, pragmatic regulator – it’s clearly a watchdog that is rebalancing rulebooks to align with the government’s growth agenda. These changes are set to allow homeowners to benefit from cheaper products and save them time and money. By allowing lenders to respond to demands more constructively and effectively, it will support competition among banks, building societies and other lenders. The thing that gives me pause is that the FCA has eliminated the rule requiring regulated advice for interactive mortgage discussions. I’m not comfortable with borrowers having conversations with lenders about switching products without consulting a mortgage broker. Good customer outcomes depend on good advice.”

Matt Harrison, customer success director at Finova Broker, comments: “These reforms mark a positive shift in the right direction — simplifying the rules will help reduce barriers for borrowers, but also for the advisers and lenders working hard to guide them through an increasingly complex mortgage market.

“At Finova, we see first-hand how vital streamlined processes and clear advice are to driving better outcomes. Easing the remortgaging process and allowing more flexibility around term changes gives brokers more tools to work with — but also places greater emphasis on tech-enabled support to navigate those options efficiently and compliantly.

“As distribution evolves, the importance of intelligent sourcing, accurate case tracking, and joined-up lender-broker communication will only grow. These reforms open the door for firms to rethink how they deliver advice and value — and technology will be the backbone of making that happen. “We welcome the FCA’s recognition that innovation and strong consumer outcomes go hand-in-hand, and we look forward to continuing to support brokers with the systems and insight they need to make the most of these changes