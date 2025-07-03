FE fundinfo levels up its forecasting platform with CashCalc integration

FE fundinfo, today announced the launch of a strategic integration between its award-winning portfolio analysis tool, FE Analytics, and its cashflow planning solution FE CashCalc, on FE fundinfo’s Nexus platform. This marks the UK’s first fully integrated solution combining real-time portfolio data with cashflow modelling.

This integration enhances how financial advisers forecast portfolio growth, enabling projections based on actual client holdings rather than generic growth rates. By uniting the analytical depth of FE Analytics with the planning precision of FE CashCalc, advisers can now deliver highly personalised, forward-looking financial advice with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Enhanced forecasting accuracy : Utilises real-time asset allocation and weighting data from FE Analytics, replacing standardised templates with tailored projections that reflect each client’s unique portfolio composition.

: Utilises real-time asset allocation and weighting data from FE Analytics, replacing standardised templates with tailored projections that reflect each client’s unique portfolio composition. Bespoke planning at scale : Advisers can now effortlessly generate growth templates based on actual portfolios, enabling the creation of customised cashflow plans that align with individual client goals and circumstances.

: Advisers can now effortlessly generate growth templates based on actual portfolios, enabling the creation of customised cashflow plans that align with individual client goals and circumstances. Operational efficiency: This integration helps drive a 55% efficiency gain in core workflows on Nexus for Financial Advisers – cutting admin tasks and giving advisers more time to focus on meaningful client relationships.”

This innovation is a cornerstone of Nexus for Financial Advisers, FE fundinfo’s comprehensive suite designed to simplify and elevate goal-based financial planning. The platform empowers advisers with advanced capabilities across investment research, cashflow modelling, platform due diligence and compliance, supporting scalable, impactful and client-centric advice.

Jodie Gallagher, Head of UK IFA Products at FE fundinfo, said, “Our goal is to empower advisers with the solutions they need to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients. By integrating FE CashCalc and FE Analytics, we’re aligning financial planning with investment management in a seamless, efficient way. This makes forecasts more accurate, advice more personal and planning more impactful.”

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to simplifying complexity and enhancing client engagement, so advisers can focus on what matters most: delivering results for their clients.”