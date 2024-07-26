Fixed income investment bank KNG Securities appoints Cristian Fera as new LatAm corporate analyst

KNG Securities, the fixed income investment bank, announces that it has appointed Cristian Fera as LatAm corporate analyst as it continues to grow its expertise in the emerging markets space.

At KNG, Cristian will focus on international debt issued by Latin American companies. Initially, he will concentrate on issuers in the upstream, midstream, downstream, and power generation sectors. Eventually, his coverage will expand to include industrial, mining and telecommunications companies.

In addition to producing analyses of Latin American companies, Cristian will support the corporate trading desk, which focuses on high-yield and special situations investments in the region.

Cristian joins KNG Securities after spending two years as a senior research analyst in Buenos Aires, where he was responsible for producing reports and recommendations for international fund managers. During this period, he predominantly covered international debt issuers in the Latin American midstream & utilities sectors.

KNG Securities specialises in trading illiquid fixed income securities, providing its institutional clients with tradable prices even in the most challenging segments of the market.

This appointment marks another step in KNG’s ambitious expansion plan, as Cristian is the firm’s 12th significant hire in the past 18 months.

Andrea Podesta, Managing Partner at KNG Securities, says: “We are delighted to welcome Cristian to the KNG team. His expertise in Latin American energy further enhances the valuable services we offer our emerging market client base.”