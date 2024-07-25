Former Cabinet Minister, Ranil Jayawardena, supporting Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA)

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the independent mortgage, protection & financial planning network, is benefiting from the strategic advice of the Rt Hon Ranil Jayawardena as a non-executive adviser.

Jayawardena was the Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire for almost a decade, and previously served as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, as well as Minister for International Trade and Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party. Before entering Parliament, Jayawardena worked for Lloyds Banking Group, and he has commercial experience stretching across pharmaceutical, construction, transport and leisure.

He will share his expertise and insights with Rosemount, helping the network achieve its ambitious growth plans for the future.

Rt Hon Ranil Jayawardena, non-executive adviser to Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, said: “I am thrilled to be working with Rosemount. I’ve been incredibly impressed by the way that Ahmed and the rest of the senior management team have built the network, and the emphasis on bringing a ‘family’ feel for the Appointed Representatives. Rosemount has a clear vision for its future, and I look forward to helping them achieve those goals.”

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, commented: “Being able to appoint someone of the calibre of Ranil is a huge testament to the performance of Rosemount to date. We have built a reputation for delivering a more personal experience to our ARs, providing the bespoke support that means they will truly thrive in the future, and it’s clear this is striking a chord with advisers across the industry. Rosemount has seen substantial increases to our AR numbers, but we are keen to push on and offer a better way of working for even greater numbers of advisers in the future. I have no doubt that with Ranil joining us, we will be able to do just that.”