From 1975 to 2025: Mojo Mortgages celebrates female financial power while calling out new hurdles for solo buyers

UK award winning online mortgage broker, Mojo Mortgages, marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark legislation that granted women the right to apply for a mortgage without a male co-signer. While celebrating the progress made since the 1975 Sex Discrimination Act, Mojo Mortgages is highlighting the ongoing campaign to address the significant hurdles still faced by solo female buyers, noting a recent decline in female first-time homeownership.

Prior to the 1975 Act, banks and financial institutions could legally refuse mortgage applications from unmarried women, or require a father or husband to act as a guarantor, making independent homeownership nearly impossible.

Mojo Mortgages’ campaign, based on an analysis of its proprietary data, celebrates the rise of the independent female buyer but underscores the persistent financial confidence and affordability gaps.

The Rise of the Solo Female Applicant

Mojo Mortgages data shows a clear trend of increasing female financial independence over the last five years:

Overall Growth: The proportion of sole female mortgage applicants has risen by 14% over the last five years (2020-2025)

Market Share: Women now account for nearly half (47%) of all solo mortgage applicants, up from 41% last year and up +11% from 2020 (36%) and closing the gender gap on mortgage applications.

The Solo First-Time Buyer Challenge

Despite this overall increase, Mojo Mortgages’ research shows momentum is slowing for women attempting to get onto the property ladder alone.

The percentage of single female mortgage applicants who are first-time buyers had previously dipped, sharply falling from a high of 28% in 2021 to just 12% in 2024 but 2025 has seen a slight improvement to nearly 16%

The majority of solo female applicants are now applying for re-mortgages (72%), suggesting established female homeowners are moving homes, while new buyers face increasing difficulty.

Commenting on the anniversary and the current market challenges, Kayleigh Jackson, Sales Manager at Mojo Mortgages said:

“Fifty years ago, the ability for a woman to secure a mortgage independently was a radical step towards equality. Today, we celebrate the freedom and financial power that the Sex Discrimination Act unlocked, enabling millions of women to own their own homes.

“However, our data shows that while many women are confidently managing their existing property finances, getting that initial foot on the ladder alone is becoming harder. The persistent gender pay gap, the extended time it takes for women to save for a deposit, and a general financial confidence gap all contribute to this slowdown.

“Our mission is to empower all customers to navigate the mortgage world with confidence. We are actively working to break down these barriers by providing clear, fee-free expert advice and tailored resources to help women overcome the structural challenges that still exist, ensuring the promise of the 1975 Act is fully realised for the next generation of solo female buyers.”

Mojo Mortgages encourages all women considering a solo purchase to utilise their free resources, including tips on improving credit scores, reducing debt, and preparing documentation for their application, available on their women and mortgages guide.