From WFH to work from beach – why the workation is 2025’s solution to burnout

With searches for burnout up 24%, and annual leave up 19%, office experts explore how the workation trend can help reduce burnout and improve employee wellbeing.

The rise of hybrid and remote working has brought about the workation, a term that refers to working remotely from a holiday destination, allowing professionals to enjoy a change of scenery without using up all their annual leave. The team at Instant Offices have explored the workation, and its impact on wellbeing and burnout.

What is a Workation?

A workation blends work and vacation, enabling individuals to perform their professional responsibilities while being in a different location from their usual home or office setup.

Whether it’s soaking up the sun by the coast or immersing yourself in a vibrant new city, a workation offers the chance to travel without the usual time-off restrictions. By the time Friday arrives, you can log off and already be in the perfect spot for a weekend of exploration.

What Are the Benefits?

· Enhanced Work-Life Balance

A workation provides a refreshing change of environment, which can boost motivation and reduce burnout.

· Increased Productivity

A new setting can inspire creativity and help workers stay engaged. Some people find they work more efficiently when away from daily office distractions.

· More Travel Opportunities

With a flexible schedule, remote workers can experience new destinations without waiting for official time off. This will not only help you feel less restricted by your 9-5 but it will also help alleviate burnout and improve wellbeing when employees feel they have the flexibility to live their life around their job.

· Cost-Effective Holidays

By combining work with leisure, professionals can extend their trips without needing to take unpaid leave.

In a country with high levels of burnout, a workation could be the perfect solution. Allowing employees to recharge in a new setting while staying engaged in their work. By embracing this flexibility, businesses can promote well-being, boost morale, and ultimately enhance productivity.

What are the risks and how to resolve them:

· Work Distractions

Staying in a holiday setting might make it harder to focus, especially with tempting activities nearby. On a workation it’s important to try and stick to a routine and maximise your productivity during working hours so that you can log off and enjoy your evening without any added stress.

· Connectivity Issues

Reliable internet is essential for remote work, and some locations may not offer stable connections. When planning a workation, make sure to research and plan for Wi-Fi so that you don’t have to worry about a stable connection.

· Employer Expectations

Some companies may not support Workations, requiring employees to remain in specific locations for tax or security reasons. If you’re planning a workation, always check that you are within your tax limit for working abroad.

Trusting your employees is key to fostering a productive and motivated workforce. If you trust them to work from home, you should also consider allowing a workation. Giving employees the freedom to choose their work environme