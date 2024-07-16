Fund research and ratings experts, RSMR, to be acquired by Defaqto

Defaqto has announced that it has conditionally acquired RSMR (subject to regulatory approval) to further extend its Fund Research and Ratings capabilities for financial services and investment professionals.

Established in 2004, RSMR has grown to be one of the most recognised fund ratings and research agencies in the UK. The company’s ‘R’ ratings are synonymous with a rigorous research methodology that focuses on the ability to deliver long term performance, underpinned by thorough, robust, qualitative assessments by the in-house research team. Their research and ratings are made available to advisers and their clients through advice technology, platforms, provider channels and directly from the RSMR portal.

This deal will extend access to Fintel’s adviser client base and draw on resources from across Fintel PLC to accelerate distribution of RSMR’s proposition, both within the sectors that it currently operates and adjacent areas, helping more advisers and their clients to benefit from clear and concise fund research.

Defaqto provides independent, expert ratings and reviews covering risk, performance, functionality, service, ESG and The Consumer Duty, which enable IFAs, wealth managers and paraplanners to differentiate between financial products quickly and easily. The acquisition of RSMR extends these capabilities to include the research and ratings of the UK’s most popular single strategy fund solutions. Defaqto will continue to invest in RSMR as a part of its strategy to build out the UK’s most comprehensive research and ratings platform, covering all retail financial services products.

Commenting on the purchase, John Milliken, CEO at Defaqto, said, “Defaqto is rapidly expanding through a combination of organic growth and acquiring some of the most highly regarded businesses that have clear adjacencies in terms of capabilities and customers. Last year we added AKG and MICAP to the business and they have already made significant contributions to the growth of Defaqto. RSMR is another strategically important acquisition, adding industry expertise, insight and data that is complementary to Defaqto’s. We look forward to working with the talented team at RSMR to invest in the business and make it an even greater success in the future, enabling more people to make smarter financial decisions.”

Ken Rayner, CEO at RSMR, commented, “We are absolutely delighted to become a part of Defaqto and Fintel. Joining together with Fintel will allow us to promote our services to a much broader base through the Group’s complementary businesses and leading brands. I have personally worked with the management team at Fintel for over 15 years and have huge admiration for the business they have built and their unwavering focus on the intermediary market. We look forward to bolstering our existing team with the additional resources and scale that Fintel will bring.”

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, added: “I have worked with Ken, Geoff and the team at RSMR for a long time and hugely admire their research methodology, independence and dedication to the market. Their history, pedigree and ambition will add significantly to our business and I am delighted that they have chosen Defaqto and Fintel to support their next period of growth.”