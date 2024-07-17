Fundment launches Lifetime ISA

Fundment has launched a stocks & shares Lifetime ISA (LISA), delivering on adviser demand.

The Fundment LISA provides a tax-efficient way for clients to save for a first house or for retirement, and further bolsters the adviser-led platform’s range of wrappers and accounts.

The Lifetime ISA is a type of ISA introduced in 2017, but few advised platforms offer them.

Simple account opening and transfers

Fundment’s suite of in-house wrappers and accounts also include a Personal Pension, Junior Pension, Stocks and Shares ISA, Junior ISA and General Investment Account.

Investors may transfer cash or investments from another ISA (or a matured Child Trust Fund) into the Fundment LISA – with in-specie transfers available from a Stocks & Shares ISA or another LISA.

Ola Abdul, CEO of Fundment, said: “Advisers have been asking us for a Lifetime ISA, so we are delighted to meet that demand today – we have a proud history of anticipating and responding to adviser needs.

“Advisers’ experience when opening a LISA should be as smooth as possible and, as a digital platform, we enjoy the challenge.

“We have removed points of friction when opening or transferring into accounts and when onboarding clients – simplifying things for advisers.”

Matt Greer, a Chartered Financial Planner with Navigate IFA, said several of his clients had been pushing for access to a LISA.

“Clients in a Lifetime ISA earn £1 for every £4 they put in – a tremendous reward for those saving towards their first home or retirement.

“For us as advisers, there aren’t many platforms that offer a LISA, so we’re delighted with Fundment. I’m looking forward to giving my clients the good news.”

Sharon Bray, Practice Manager at Jacksons Wealth Management, added: “We are always looking for more options from our platform providers.

“Since day one, Fundment has asked for feedback and listened to what we have to say. Fundment hears us and works with us to evolve a better experience for us and our clients.”