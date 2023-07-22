Garden buildings can add £30,000 to the value of your home – over 300% return on investment

Homeowners are investing in garden offices as a long-term solution to working from home as high interest rates put many off upsizing.

One of the lasting impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the long-term adoption of working from home. However, a recent survey* of 500 British adults by David Wilson Homes revealed that 45% of people who work from home at least sometimes still do not have a designated desk.

The OnePulse survey revealed 29% worked from another kind of table, such as the kitchen table. And, concerningly, 16% admitted they work from the sofa, bed or even on the floor.

With interest rates at a 15 year high, upsizing is not an option for many. With working from home here to stay, workers are looking at how they can maximise the space they already have. According to James Nash from WOHOBO Garden Studios, this is only increasing the popularity of garden buildings:

Are garden buildings more popular?

“We are continuing to see a surge in demand for garden studios. In the past 12 months, online searches for ‘garden offices’ and ‘garden studios’ have increased by 40% and 140% respectively. Most of our customers have a desperate need to create extra space to enable them to work from home, whether that’s full-time or as part of a hybrid routine.”

Why are garden buildings becoming more popular?

“A garden building creates a natural divide between family life and work. Even if it’s just a few steps along the garden path, being able to have a separate space for work can make a massive difference to your mindset.

“You don’t need tons of space either. Our most compact studio is just 2m x 2m and they can be installed in underused parts of the garden or in awkward spaces that couldn’t be used for much else.

“In most cases, you won’t need planning permission for a garden studio, so once you’ve made the decision to have one, you can be up and running in a matter of weeks.”

What considerations should be taken when investing in a garden building?

“When getting quotes, ensure all costs are included – lighting, electrics, insulation foundations, flooring, installation and delivery. Quoted prices are often not like for like and you may end up with substantial additional expenses.”

Grant Letts is the managing partner of Curchods in Weybridge and has over two decades of experience as an estate agent. Grant explains why garden buildings are growing in popularity, and the value they can add:

Are garden buildings more popular?

“At Curchods, we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of properties featuring a garden building or garden room over the past few years, as well as growing buyer appeal.”

Why are garden buildings becoming more popular?

“As home working becomes more established, people are looking to create a better physical and mental separation between their work and home life – making a working space outside of the home appealing.

“There’s also a broader trend around people expanding their living space at home to accommodate how they want to live. These evolving lifestyle choices often include a home gym, games room, emotional escape room, teenage den, creative studio, hobby space or even a spa.

“Plus, multi-use garden buildings are flexible. They can be used for more than one purpose and there’s complete freedom around how to fill the space, which can continue to be changed over time as family needs evolve.

“They are also much more affordable than loft conversions or extensions and usually don’t require planning permission. Added to this, you avoid the chaos that comes with living in a home while having building work carried out.”

How much value can they add?

“As an example, we recently had two virtually identical period houses within 50 yards of each other on the same street. One of the properties had a small garden studio and sold for £30,000 more than the other home despite being the same size, condition, and location.

“Similarly, a garden building may help your property sell faster. We recently marketed four comparative properties for sale and the only one featuring a garden room sold first.”

WOHOBO garden studios start from £6,500 plus VAT. With VAT, that could mean a return on investment of 385%.