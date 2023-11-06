Gateway Surveyors reappointed as panel manager for Earl Shilton Building Society

Following last week’s announcement that Gateway Surveyors had been reappointed as the panel manager for Fleet Mortgages, the Derby based surveyor – which is part of SimplyBiz – has today announced that it has also been reappointed as panel manager for Earl Shilton Building Society.

Gateway Surveyors, which has recently announced a series of high-profile appointments, was first selected as Earl Shilton’s panel manager in 2020.

Pete Hughes, Chief Executive of Gateway Surveyors, commented: “We have established a strong working relationship as a supplier to Earl Shilton Building Society over a number of years and are delighted to be able to continue to strengthen our partnership. We have a long and respected legacy of providing market-leading panel management services, and pride ourselves on adapting our innovative range of service offerings to suit the individual needs of our clients. Our reappointment by the Society as its panel manager reflects on the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Paul Tilley, Chief Executive at Earl Shilton Building Society, added:“We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Gateway as our panel manager. We continue to be impressed with their innovative approach to valuation risk management, whilst maintaining the personal attention to detail. Gateway is a highly respected business with a wealth of expertise from its highly motivated team of professionals, which is paramount to us and for our brokers and customers.”