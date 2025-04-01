Generate AI-powered, fully compliant client mortgage reports in minutes with Mortgage Assist Pro

Today saw the official launch of a new AI-powered client onboarding platform, Mortgage Assist Pro, which saves brokers an estimated 90% of the time they spend manually completing mortgage document analysis, compliance, vulnerability and fraud prevention checks.

The platform, which has soft-launched in recent months, is an industry-leading 95%* accurate, is cloud-based so involves zero integration and requires no training. All you need is WIFI — and away you go.

The onboarding process is effortless. Brokers simply create a new client profile with the usual contact, employer and address details. Next, they upload or drag all the standard information provided by clients, such as payslips, three months’ bank and credit card statements, employment contracts and, where applicable, company accounts and tax calcs.

In minutes, Mortgage Assist Pro generates a personalised compliance report in line with network and lender compliance standards, accompanied by a helpful visual scoring system. It does not require open banking as all data can be effortlessly extracted from the documents provided. The data can be exported as a PDF and comprises:

·A detailed analysis of transactions including direct debit payments, standing orders and large one-off payments presented in an organised and easy-to-read table

·A compliant analysis of all employed or self-employed income documentation including verification of names, addresses, year to date income and net pay, as well as NI numbers and tax codes

·Live accurate budget planner results extracted from all bank statements

·Fraud detection on all documentation uploaded in line with lender and network requirements

·Vulnerable clients markers to help identify vulnerable clients as required by the regulator. Gambling issues are also highlighted so you can determine whether this will be an issue for prospective lenders.

Mortgage Assist Pro, which includes dedicated technical support, costs £79.99pcm for up to 50 clients, £139.99pcm for up to 100 clients and £239.99pcm for up to 200 clients. Enterprise quotes are available on a bespoke basis.

Brokers can arrange a free demo of the platform on a day or time of their choosing via the website.

Charles Yuille, Founder, Mortgage Assist Pro, commented:

“Automated document extraction is not a new concept, but the introduction of AI tailored specifically to the mortgage network and lender compliance requirements is what makes Mortgage Assist Pro really stand out. Working closely with large broker firms and networks, we have fine-tuned a platform that is simple to use and slots effortlessly into the broker role. Our software is designed to make comparison easy, highlight potential fraud concerns and make researching a case a breeze. Analysing client documentation manually and performing compliance and vulnerability checks can be extremely time-consuming and, if you need to hire in-house or external admin support, expensive. Our platform solves that. It performs all client admin and checks in a fraction of the time it would take to do them manually and generates a personalised and fully compliant client report within minutes. In the report, brokers can see everything they need in one place and identify any potential red flags rapidly. Mortgage Assist Pro has been launched to help brokers work smarter, not harder, crucial in helping their businesses grow.”

Emma Hayes, Head of Business, Premier Property Solutions, commented:

“Mortgage Assist Pro is saving us an incredible amount of time. As a growing firm, we were in the process of hiring another mortgage processor when someone recommended that we take a look at MAP. Seeing 40 minutes of work completed in just 2 minutes was a game-changer. We had explored several extraction platforms, but MAP stood out because of how precisely it aligns with lender and compliance requirements. The ability to extract different income types in one place has streamlined our process, allowing brokers to access the information they need for various lenders without jumping between documents. Most importantly, by following the MAP report, we can be confident that we have everything required to meet lender and network compliance standards—eliminating a significant area of concern for our business.”

Daniel Hobbs, CEO, New Leaf Distribution, added:

“This is the tech the industry has been crying out for. Mortgage Assist Pro massively reduces case processing times for brokers and gives them all the information they need to understand their clients in minutes, in an environment that provides compliance peace of mind. Rather than be overwhelmed by paperwork, they can then focus on the part of the job they enjoy most, which is providing advice, identifying suitable lenders and liaising with their clients.”