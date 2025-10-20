Governor of the Bank of England to give evidence to the Financial Services Regulation Committee

At 11.30am on Tuesday 21 October, the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee will hear evidence from the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

He will be joined by the Bank’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden.

This evidence session, which is open to the public, will be held in Committee Room 2 of the House of Lords and streamed live and on demand on Parliament TV.

This session is part of the committee’s inquiry into the growth of private markets in the UK following reforms introduced after 2008. The committee will scrutinise the Bank of England’s approach to setting regulatory capital and liquidity requirements and explore what risks it sees being posed by the growth of private markets.

Topics the committee is likely to cover include:

The Bank of England’s assessment on the extent to which the growth of private markets, and their interconnections with the banking sector, poses a systemic risk to the UK’s financial stability.

How the Bank monitors private markets for potential financial stability risks, whether it possesses the right tools to monitor private markets, and whether it intends to regulate non-bank finance.