GP numbers decline again as 8.8 million struggle to contact GP

New NHS data this morning shows the number of GPs (all qualified, permanent GPs) dropped by 63 through September falling to 26,679. Compared to four years ago, the number of GPs has declined by 465 when the workforce comprised 27,144 family doctors despite government pledges to boost the workforce.

Despite falling GP numbers, England’s population grew by a quarter of a million people – 249,400 – between 2019 and 2021 further exacerbating the worsening ratio of GPs per person.

It follows data last week from the ONS showing that a third of those who had tried to get in touch with their GP – equivalent to 8.8 million people – had faced difficulties.

Brett Hill, Head of Health & Protection at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, commented: “Declining GP numbers are only likely to heap more pressure onto an already strained system. Family doctors are a crucial first line of defence for dealing with minor issues alongside recognising the signs of more serious, underlying health issues like cancer.

“The government has continually pledged to increase the number of GPs to ease delays and the pressures on the health system but the trendline is pointing in the wrong direction while population growth is adding more stress on the system. If people cannot get appointments with their family doctors then it means these serious conditions are less likely to be spotted and treated and can deteriorate into life-threatening and/or career-changing illnesses.

“It emphasises why employers are investing increasing time and money in private healthcare options for their staff to ensure they are able to access virtual GP services, health screenings and other medical treatment in the timeframe it is needed.”