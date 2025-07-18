Green mortgage advice specialists Lenderhive launches

Lenderhive, a new digital mortgage broker specialising in energy efficiency and Appointed Representative of the Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) network, has today announced its launch.

Lenderhive has pledged to provide homeowners with a smarter way to find the best mortgage, particularly those which deliver discounts for energy efficient improvements, through the use of data. It has joined the Open Property Data Association, and says its processes will make accessing green mortgages for energy-efficient homes simpler and more transparent.

The entire application journey is handled online, with no need to print or scan documents, but with human interaction available as and when needed. Borrowers can keep up to date with a case’s progress through an online dashboard, while they will also be notified by email when key milestones are reached.

Rosemount is proud to welcome Lenderhive to its growing network which has enjoyed substantial growth in adviser numbers over the last year. Analysis from independent analysis by Network Consulting showed Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) saw the second highest growth in adviser numbers in percentage terms of any network in the first quarter of 2025.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, said:

“Lenderhive sets a new industry benchmark, combining innovative technology with consumer-centric service, and regulatory compliance. Mortgages which reward energy efficiency are going to become more important in the years ahead, and advisers will play a crucial role in helping borrowers find the right products for their circumstances. This is the future of mortgage broking. We are delighted to have Lenderhive within the Rosemount family, and look forward to supporting them in their future success.”

James Armitage, mortgage advisor and CEO of Lenderhive Limited, added:

“Mortgages can feel complex, but the continued progress in modern green finance is making sustainable home buying more accessible than ever. At Lenderhive, we simplify the process, ensuring borrowers see the best available deals, including green mortgages that align with their financial and environmental goals.”

Maria Harris, Chair of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), said:

“We’re delighted to see Lenderhive supporting transparency and consumer choice through access to smart property and finance data. Their approach, adopting our open data standards, is key to OPDA’s goal of making property information easier to access and helping all homebuyers and sellers make better financial decisions.”

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.