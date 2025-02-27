Guiding clients to tax year-end success | IFAM 136 | March 2025

Countdown to Tax Year End

With just weeks to go until the tax year-end deadline, momentum is building for advisers and their teams racing to maximise planning opportunities for clients.

Focus on Tax Year End Planning

Unsurprisingly perhaps, this edition of IFA Magazine is packed with tips and techniques to help advisers and paraplanners make the most of the remaining time. From page 24 onwards, you’ll find key planning strategies, insights, and reminders to guide you through the pre-April 5th rush. And just to add to the fun, this year’s deadline falls on a weekend — meaning the usual last-minute frenzy will be squeezed into the preceding week!

If podcasts are more your style, check out our Tips for TYE Planning episode of IFA Talk with M&G Wealth’s Mark Devlin, live since late February. And throughout March, keep an eye on www.IFAMagazine.com/tax for even more practical ideas and last-minute TYE planning hacks.

Business Transitions and Client Solutions

Thinking of hanging up your hat? On page 5, AFH Wealth Management’s David James shares ten signs it might be time to consider selling your practice. Meanwhile, if you’re worried about evolving retirement income propositions, Brooks Macdonald’s Andrew Lewis explains why a more nuanced approach may be the answer.

Better Business and Professional Development

We love spotlighting industry talent, and this month’s Better Business section is packed with insights. On page 10, we catch up with Steven McBurnie, newly appointed Chair of CISI’s Paraplanner Interest Group, while Jenny Hunter explores the evolving strategic role of paraplanners on page 18.

Damian Davies of The Timebank wraps up his mini-series on AI in financial planning with three beginner-friendly tools you can use right now — even if you’re a self-confessed tech NOOB (yes, we had to Google that too!). Find Damian’s practical tips on page 14.

Podcasts, Campaigns, and More

We really enjoy recording our regular IFA Talk podcasts, and on page 22, you’ll find highlights from February’s guest lineup and a sneak peek at what’s coming in March. Speaking of March, we’ll be marking International Women’s Day around the 8th, with a focus on closing both the gender and advice gaps in our profession.

Of course, tax year-end planning and Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement on March 26th mean we’ll be bringing you even more valuable content throughout the month. And that’s as well as all the usual insights on the latest investment and economic assessments of course. We’re round off this edition with some fresh coverage from our Mortgage and Property section – which happily is still gaining the popular vote – so you – and the stats – tell us!

Here’s to a productive month ahead of TYE planning— may your coffee be strong, your inbox manageable, and your clients eternally grateful!

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine