Hampshire Trust Bank boosts broker support with enhanced team structure and new appointment in the North East

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has unveiled a new structure within its Specialist Mortgages business development team, providing brokers with a greater level of support and creating an entry point for fresh talent entering the industry.

The revamped business development team now spans four key levels, from the newly launched Business Development Executive (BDE) position to the Regional Account Director role, offering brokers comprehensive support and team members clear career progression opportunities.

As the first BDE to join HTB, Jack Slade will cover the North East region, focusing on building and maintaining relationships with brokers. Jack brings six years of specialist lending experience, having previously worked at Shawbrook Bank as an internal BDM in commercial finance.

The BDE position is designed as an entry point into the business development team, providing a pathway for individuals new to the industry. Jack’s extensive experience positions him perfectly to establish and strengthen relationships with brokers in his region.

The next step on HTB’s business development ladder is the Business Development Manager (BDM) role. The BDM team includes Chloe House, who manages the South Coast, and Joseph Lethbridge, who covers London.

Building on this, HTB has introduced a new Regional Account Manager position, designed to reward and recognise those who have excelled as BDMs. The initial Regional Account Manager team comprises Annie Crust (Midlands), Aimee Amphlett (South West), Danny Kiely (City of London), Mark Newman (East Anglia), Serena Grewal (South East), and Wes Baker (North West).

Finally, HTB has introduced the role of Regional Account Director, offering a tangible next step in development for the existing Regional Account Manager team.

Andrea Glasgow, Sales Director for Specialist Mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said:

“At HTB, we are committed to further enhancing our reputation as a leader in attracting, training, and retaining the best talent in the specialist lending market. This isn’t just about growing our team; it’s about ensuring brokers benefit from working with knowledgeable, motivated, and well-supported experts who can deliver outstanding service at every stage.

“This new structure reflects our focus on team development and progression, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to grow their skills and achieve their ambitions. By investing in our people, we’re also strengthening the support we offer to brokers, helping them achieve the best outcomes for their clients. I’m thrilled to welcome Jack Slade to the team and know he will make a fantastic impact in building and maintaining strong broker relationships across the North East.”

Jack Slade, Business Development Executive at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented:

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join HTB, as the business development team continues to grow. Building relationships and delivering a personalised, high-quality service for brokers is something I take immense pride in, which is why HTB is such a great fit for me. The bank’s creativity and flexible approach to designing tailored solutions for clients are essential in the specialist lending market, and I look forward to working with brokers in my region to help them secure the funding their clients need.”