Hampshire Trust Bank cuts buy-to-let five-year fixed rates by up to 70 basis points 

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has made enhancements to its specialist buy-to-let and semi-commercial mortgage offering with reductions to its five-year fixed rates.

Five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 70 basis points across ERC Lite and ERC Plus ranges, with rates starting from 7.29%.

In addition, the Bank is launching a new ‘Fee Plus’ product, replacing the popular Special Edition, available as a five-year fixed rate of 6.89% (for loans over £1m) and 7.29% (for loans between £100k to £1m) on buy-to-let.

This product, also available on semi-commercial properties, comes with a 5% Arrangement Fee and is available on an ERC Lite basis only with an Early Repayment Charge of 4% in years one and two and 3% in years three to five.

HTB provides landlords and property investors with specialist residential loans of up to £25m for limited companies, offshore entities, expats and foreign nationals, as well as mixed-use portfolios and semi-commercial properties.

Chris Daly, managing director, Specialist Mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented:

“These incredibly positive changes across our buy-to-let and semi-commercial products mean we are able to support even more experienced landlords and property investors with their specialist property finance requirements with our lower rates.

“The introduction of Fee Plus, an evolution of our popular Special Edition, means that investors across not only buy to let, but also semi-commercial portfolios, can now access the affordability benefits on offer.

“Our commitment remains to drive our proposition through innovation, providing products that combat affordability and ensure that we continuously champion as many landlords and property investors as possible.”

