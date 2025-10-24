Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries updates core and JBSP range with new fixed and discounted options

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has today (24th October 2025) announced updates to its core residential and Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) range, introducing new two- and five-year fixed-rate products and refreshed discounted options up to 95% LTV, offering reductions of up to 179 basis points (bps).

The expanded range is designed to provide brokers with greater choice when supporting clients with smaller deposits, including first-time buyers and families buying together.

The updated products include:

Two-year discount – 5.10% (179 bps discount) up to 90% LTV.

Two-year discount – 5.39% (150 bps discount) up to 95% LTV.

New two-year fixed – 6.25% up to 95% LTV.

New five-year fixed – 6.10% up to 95% LTV (fixed until 31st January 2031).

All products come with no application fee, a £800 completion fee, £250 cashback, and a 10% annual overpayment allowance.

This refresh follows the Society’s Buy to Let rate reductions in September and the HVR decrease on 1st October.

Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales and Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, commented:

“Affordability remains one of the biggest challenges for brokers and their clients, and that’s exactly where products like these make a difference. Our new two- and five-year fixed options, alongside refreshed discounted rates of up to 179 basis points, are designed to give brokers more flexibility when structuring cases across higher LTV bands.

What we’re seeing more often is that clients don’t always fit traditional profiles. Whether it’s first-time buyers combining incomes, families helping each other, or more complex financial arrangements, JBSP continues to prove its value as a practical solution. It gives borrowers the framework to buy together, while keeping ownership simple and clear.

By updating our high LTV residential product suite, we’re making sure brokers have the right tools to support those real-life scenarios.”