Hodge adds two new 5-year fixed products to its RIO and 50+ mortgage range

Hodge is launching 60% LTV 5-year fixed rate products to its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) mortgage ranges.

As of this Thursday (August 29th), rates on Hodge’s new 60% LTV 5 -year fixed 50+ and RIO product ranges, are:

Product Max LTV Product Fee Proposed rate New product code NEW 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 60% £995 5.32% 52258 NEW RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed 60% £995 5.57% 52259

These new product launches come just a week after the specialist lender launched its new Hodge Resi product – a rebrand of its Professional Mortgage proposition. ‘Hodge Resi’ provides more inclusive borrowing options for customers with complex income requirements, from 21 years of age up to their chosen retirement age.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said of the new 50+ and RIO products: “It has been a busy few weeks at Hodge as we have been launching new products and introducing lower rates across our mortgage propositions.

“These latest products have been introduced as we have been finding an increased demand for lower LTV options. To ensure we provide the same level of solutions to our existing customers, we are also adding the 60% option to our retention range.

Emma added: “I know we talk about this a lot at Hodge, but as a business our aim is to be as adaptable as possible. Adding more options to help our intermediaries and their customers get the right financial outcome is what we’re all about. We believe these new, lower LTV products will help them achieve that.”

