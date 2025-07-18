Home insurance experts warn of summer mistakes that could invalidate your policy

Recent news suggests that home insurance claims soar in the warmer weather, and despite summer being a time for many to kick back and enjoy the sunshine, some seasonal habits could be putting your home insurance at risk.

To advise homeowners on how to stay protected all summer long, the landlord insurance experts at Alan Boswell have collated a list of key summer mistakes that could void your insurance. Expert insight has also been provided by Heath Alexander-Bew, Director at Alan Boswell Group.

Five summer slip-ups that could invalidate your home insurance

Leaving a key under the doormat

One in ten Brits admit to leaving a key under the doormat whilst away on holiday, which is one of the most common ways homeowners invalidate their home insurance. In many cases, in the event of a burglary or stolen possessions, there will need to be signs of ‘forced entry’ to make a valid, successful claim. By leaving a key to the property under a doormat or plant pot, homeowners make it easy for burglars to enter, potentially resulting in a declined insurance claim.

Instead, it is recommended to leave a key with a trusted friend or family member. Alternatively, invest in security measures such as a wall-mounted key safe which can only be accessed by someone who has the code. Always ensure your home is completely locked and secured before going on holiday, and do not leave any spare keys around. Further advice suggests to never reveal on social media that your home will be empty.

Leaving BBQ unattended

More than one in ten Brits now BBQ regularly, with many more doing so less frequently, and many may think nothing of leaving the barbecue unattended whilst busy elsewhere in the property.

Whilst most policies cover fire damage from BBQs, they may have conditions about negligence or inappropriate use. If the fire results from leaving the barbecue unattended or leaving it near flammable substances, your insurer might argue contributory negligence and deem the claim void. Always be sure to review your home insurance policy and check for what it covers, taking sensible precautions to avoid doubt as to whether you are covered or not is key. When using BBQs, always ensure they are not left unattended at any time. Make sure the BBQ is placed on a stable, level surface, away from flammable materials, and that it is properly extinguished after use.

Overloading outdoor electrics

In summer many spend a significant amount of time outside in their gardens, resulting in more usage of the outdoor electrics, but it is vital to ensure that these are not overloaded. Overloading electrics poses various risks such as fire hazards due to overheating or inadequate maintenance.

If damage is found to have occurred as a result of overloading, resulting in fire, or lack of maintenance and faulty workmanship (such as inadequate wiring), some insurers may query, so by taking sensible precautions to avoid such a scenario happening, you can prevent doubt as to whether you are covered or not. It is vital to ensure you avoid plugging too many high-power appliances into a single circuit, and make sure that all electrical work is done by qualified professionals and that the system is maintained sufficiently. An Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) can identify potential problems, so it can be a good idea to get your home’s electrical system inspected regularly.

Not declaring building work, alterations, and renovations

Construction, building and renovation work is at its busiest in the summer months, with many opting to schedule their renovations in the warmer months that come with the advantage of drier weather and longer daylight hours. However, over a fifth (21%) of homeowners fail to notify their home insurance provider about their renovations, running the risk of leaving them with inadequate coverage.

It is therefore vital that you inform your home insurance provider as soon as possible before the work itself begins. Informing the provider in advance is vital in making sure that you have the appropriate coverage during the work as well as helping to avoid potential issues with your policy if you fail to notify them of changes to the property.

Leaving windows and doors open or unlocked when out

In the warmer weather, it is tempting to leave your windows open for prolonged periods or whilst out to cool your home, but this can come with risks. One in five have admitted to leaving their downstairs windows open, whilst almost two-thirds never lock their downstairs windows. This can invalidate your home insurance, as it gives burglars easy access to your property, meaning they would be less likely to need to force entry.

Only leave windows open or unlocked when you are home, and always ensure that you lock all windows and doors before leaving your property.

Heath Alexander-Bew on behalf of the landlord insurance experts at Alan Boswell provides insight on the importance of regularly checking your home insurance policy and what it covers:

“Many people fail to fully read and understand the terms of their insurance, but this is a must to make sure you are well informed on the coverage it provides, and whether it still meets your needs. Many people can suffer damages, or make renovations during the active summer months, but are unaware that this could have repercussions on their policy, or make it void.

Reading and having a full understanding of your policy can also help you to identify what is and isn’t covered, as well as making you aware of any potential adjustments that may be needed for changes in your home or possessions. Additionally, there is the potential to save money by avoiding over or under-insurance. Even if you don’t think any changes are likely to be needed to your policy, it is recommended to renew your insurance annually, as well as after any bigger life events that could affect your insurance needs.”